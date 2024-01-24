Your frozen pipes have burst — will your insurance cover it?

What to do if frozen pipes burst

If a frozen pipe bursts in your home, you want to act swiftly. According to insurance company Nationwide, the first thing you want to do is turn off the main water valve to stop the flow and minimize the damage. If you don't know how to do that, call the plumber — you'll need to get a professional involved at some point anyway to make the necessary repairs quickly and correctly. Keep the failed component of the pipe for insurance purposes. If it's safe to do so, clean up the water and remove or protect your belongings. Take pictures of the damage and create a list of items that need repairs or replacement, including their brand, price and other details. Now you can contact your homeowners insurance company online or over the phone. Nationwide, one of our top picks for homeowners insurance, has a page dedicated to water damage with instructions for policyholders and a link to file a property claim.

Nationwide Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Policy covers home and property damages caused by theft, fire and weather damage. It also covers personal liability, loss of use and unauthorized transactions on your credit card

Does not cover Water damage, earthquakes, flood insurance, identity theft, high-value items, rebuilding home after loss (these can all be purchased as add-ons for extra coverage) See our methodology, terms apply.

Lemonade is another insurance provider known for quick claim approval. You can file a claim right in the Lemonade app which will guide you through the process. You might receive payment for a simple claim almost immediately — but more complex scenarios might require a deeper review.

Lemonade Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost Starts at $25/month; can vary by state, age of the home and other factors

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Policy covers your home and property for damages caused by wildfires, extreme weather, crime, and vandalism. It also covers liability claims for damage you accidentally cause to others

Does not cover Power, water, or heat going out, or bug infestation; some events may not be eligible for coverage, depending on the circumstances — see here for more information See our methodology, terms apply.

Will your insurance cover damage from a burst pipe?

According to HomeAdvisor, a digital platform connecting homeowners and contractors, the typical burst pipe repair should cost you around $500 — or anywhere from $200 to $3,000. The damage from a burst pipe, on the other hand, can be extensive and include water damage to your furniture and possessions, structural damage and even mold growth. Luckily, homeowners insurance typically covers a lot of this damage. To make sure you're protected as much as possible, check your insurance policy for the following types of coverage: Dwelling coverage , the core component of your policy, can help you cover rebuilding or repairs to the physical structure of your property. Water damage from burst pipes can do quite a number on your home, harming its foundation, walls and flooring. For that reason, this type of coverage provides crucial protection.

, the core component of your policy, can help you cover rebuilding or repairs to the physical structure of your property. Water damage from burst pipes can do quite a number on your home, harming its foundation, walls and flooring. For that reason, this type of coverage provides crucial protection. Property coverage protects your belongings, from furniture to clothing and electronics. Check if it pays for the actual cash value (ACV) or the replacement cost value (RCV). With ACV, you'll get reimbursed for the item factoring in its depreciation. With RCV, the insurance company will pay to replace the item with a new version without accounting for depreciation.

protects your belongings, from furniture to clothing and electronics. Check if it pays for the actual cash value (ACV) or the replacement cost value (RCV). With ACV, you'll get reimbursed for the item factoring in its depreciation. With RCV, the insurance company will pay to replace the item with a new version without accounting for depreciation. Loss of use coverage pays when your home becomes unlivable due to a covered event and you incur additional housing and living expenses. For example, if a burst pipe in your home forces you to stay at a hotel, this type of coverage can potentially pay for your stay.

What your insurance might not cover

A typical homeowners insurance policy doesn't cover the cost of repairing or replacing the burst pipe itself. Overall, as the Allstate website explains, the source of water damage itself usually isn't covered. For instance, the same would apply if your dishwasher broke and turned your kitchen into a flood zone — the insurance would pay for the damaged floor but not to replace your dishwasher. Next, your insurance provider might also deny your claim if they determine the damage was the result of your negligence. If you left your house for a few days and didn't turn on the heat in the freezing weather, they could assume the burst pipe was your fault. The same could happen if it turned out your pipes didn't receive proper maintenance. You can check your policy for the full list of exclusions, as well as the circumstances where they may apply.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

Water damage from a burst frozen pipe can lead to expensive repairs. Fortunately, your homeowners insurance policy should be able to help you cover the costs. After you clean up the water, take an inventory of the damages and contact your insurer — they'll explain which coverages apply and walk you through the next steps.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every insurance guide is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of insurance products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.