The five cheapest homeowners insurance companies to consider if you're looking for affordable coverage

You don't need to compromise on coverage or customer service when shopping for affordable homeowners insurance. There are a number of companies that offer a variety of discounts and coverage options that can help you save. In order to find the best cheap homeowners insurance company for you, you'll want to get quotes from several insurers and compare them, focusing on not only the cost but also the amount of coverage available, the deductible and the company's customer service ratings and financial strength. CNBC Select analyzed data on dozens of homeowners insurance companies to find the cheapest policies to cover your home. Here's what you need to know about the five best affordable homeowners insurance companies and their average rates.

The best cheap homeowners insurance

Best overall

Nationwide Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Policy covers home and property damages caused by theft, fire and weather damage. It also covers personal liability, loss of use and unauthorized transactions on your credit card

Does not cover Water damage, earthquakes, flood insurance, identity theft, high-value items, rebuilding home after loss (these can all be purchased as add-ons for extra coverage) See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Ability to manage policy online

Bundle with other types of insurance to receive a discount

Get a discount if your home has smoke detectors, fire alarms, burglar alarms or other qualifying protective devices

Discount for renovating home's plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical systems (home renovation credit)

Receive a discount if you purchased your home within the past 12 months

Gated community discount Cons Smart home technology discount not available in all 50 states Learn More View More

Nationwide ranks as CNBC Select's best overall pick for homeowners insurance, and also happens to be one of the more affordable companies we gathered cost data for. It's a trusted household name and offers a number of opportunities to save on coverage. Nationwide provides discounts for having protective devices like smoke detectors, fire alarms, and burglary alarms, as well as new home discounts and discounts for smart home technology. Additionally, it offers a number of other types of insurance, such as auto insurance, meaning that it could be a good candidate for bundling your policies for even more savings. See their savings page for more opportunities for discounts. Average annual premium: $1,153

Best for customer satisfaction

Erie Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Erie Insurance offers homeowner's insurance coverage in 12 states and offers some unique coverage features, including things like gift card reimbursement, which covers gift cards for companies that have closed, as well as coverage for animals, birds and fish up to $500, and coverage for hard-to-replace items like accounts, bills, and passports.

Does not cover Flooding and earthquakes, identity theft, high-value items (these can all be purchased as add-ons for extra coverage) Pros Wide variety of coverages come standard with the policy

Policies offer 100% guaranteed replacement costs

Offers auto and life insurance coverage to bundle coverage and save Cons A limited number of discounts are available

Only available in 11 states and Washington, D.C (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.) Learn More View More

Erie Insurance's homeowners insurance is both affordable and highly rated for customer satisfaction according to J.D. Power's U.S. Home Insurance Study. While it's only available in 12 states, it offers some of the lowest homeowners insurance premiums of the companies we reviewed. Erie's homeowners insurance also offers a number of coverage features standard in their base policies, including coverage for valuables, animals and gift card reimbursement. Average annual premium: $957

Best for wide coverage

Cincinnati Insurance Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Cincinnati Insurance offers coverage that can be tailored to fit your needs with two different levels of homeowners insurance policies, including a policy with extra coverage for high-value homes. It's widely available across the US, and offers a variety of riders and other insurance policies.

Does not cover Flooding and earthquakes, identity theft, high-value items (these can all be purchased as add-ons for extra coverage) Pros Available in all states except for Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota. Cons Online quotes aren't available Learn More View More

Cincinnati Insurance is a smaller homeowners insurance company that offers competitive rates in most of the U.S., except for Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Dakota. The insurance company also offers a number of enhancements to tailor your policy to your needs, including identity theft protection, personal cyber protection and earthquake coverage. Average annual premium: $987

Best for military members

USAA Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Policy covers most weather-related damages, theft, vandalism, sudden and accidental water damage and mold. Also covers personal liability, personal belongings, dwelling and other structures and loss of use

Does not cover Flood insurance, water damage and mold that has built up slowly over time, high-value personal items See our methodology, terms apply. Pros USAA Perks™ program for discounts on moving and storage, home security and handyman and cleaning services

Claims-free discount available

Discounts for installing smart home devices that detect leaks, smoke and more

Added benefits for military members such as coverage for uniforms and equipment for active-duty members Cons Coverage and discounts are not available in all states

Must become a USAA member in order to get a quote Learn More View More

While USAA homeowners insurance is only available to those with military affiliation, it's consistently one of the most affordable options for those who are eligible. It's also highly rated for customer satisfaction and offers a large number of discounts on top of an already low rate, such as for going at least five years without a claim and installing qualifying smart home devices. Additionally, bundling could be a good idea with USAA insurance — this insurance company has also earned high rankings on our lists of the best auto insurance for young adult drivers and auto insurance for high-risk drivers. Average annual premium: $969

Best for bundling

Auto-Owners Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Auto-Owners homeowners insurance policies are affordable and available in 26 states and offers coverage that takes care of not only your home's structure, but also your property, personal liability, and medical payments to others. It can also help you pay for temporary living expenses if your home is not usable after a covered situation.

Does not cover Flooding, identity theft, and high-value items (these can all be purchased as add-ons for extra coverage) Pros A wide variety of discounts are available

Also offers auto insurance to bundle coverage Cons Quotes not available online Learn More View More

Auto-Owners offers affordable homeowners insurance coverage in 26 states. Auto-Owners Insurance offers a number of discounts, including a multi-policy discount that can help you save when you have another insurance policy, like auto insurance. It also offers discounts for paying in full, paying on time and a paperless policy discount. Average annual premium: $1,049

FAQs

How can I get a better price on my homeowners insurance?

There are several steps you can take to lower the price you'll pay for homeowners insurance, including: Raise your credit score. Your credit score plays a big role in how much you'll pay for insurance coverage, including homeowners insurance. Raising your credit score by automating bill payments, disputing errors on your credit report and using a service like Experian Boost™ could help you raise your score, and potentially save money on your homeowners insurance.

Your credit score plays a big role in how much you'll pay for insurance coverage, including homeowners insurance. Raising your credit score by automating bill payments, disputing errors on your credit report and using a service like Experian Boost™ could help you raise your score, and potentially save money on your homeowners insurance. Shop around for coverage. The homeowners insurance coverage that's cheapest for your neighbor might not be the cheapest for you. Since insurance companies all consider your information and information about your home differently, you could get a cheaper price by going with a different insurance company. Getting several insurance quotes and comparing the deductibles and coverage limits and types could help you find the cheapest insurance for you.

The homeowners insurance coverage that's cheapest for your neighbor might not be the cheapest for you. Since insurance companies all consider your information and information about your home differently, you could get a cheaper price by going with a different insurance company. Getting several insurance quotes and comparing the deductibles and coverage limits and types could help you find the cheapest insurance for you. Raise your deductible. The deductible, or the amount you'll pay for coverage before your insurance kicks in, is one of the factors that determines how much you'll pay for homeowners insurance. Increasing your deductible generally lowers premiums, which could make your coverage cheaper. However, you'll need to make sure this amount is realistic — you'll need to pay it if something happens to your home. Make sure you can afford the amount you choose.

What is the most basic home insurance?

There are several different levels of homeowners insurance you'll come across as you start shopping for homeowners insurance: Actual cash value. The most basic insurance, actual cash value insurance pays for the home and an adjusted value of your belongings equalling the replacement cost of the items minus the depreciation.

The most basic insurance, actual cash value insurance pays for the home and an adjusted value of your belongings equalling the replacement cost of the items minus the depreciation. Replacement value. This coverage will pay for the full cost of replacing your items and home. This coverage doesn't factor in depreciation for your belongings.

This coverage will pay for the full cost of replacing your items and home. This coverage doesn't factor in depreciation for your belongings. Guaranteed replacement value. Also called extended replacement value, this coverage keeps up with inflation and will pay what it costs to repair or rebuild your home, even if inflation has made it more expensive to do so.

What are the main types of home insurance?

There are 8 different types of homeowners insurance policies you'll encounter as you start shopping for homeowners insurance, including: HO-1 insurance. This homeowners insurance is the most basic coverage and can cover your belongings and home at its actual cash value. It could include things like fire, explosions, hail, theft, and falling objects.

This homeowners insurance is the most basic coverage and can cover your belongings and home at its actual cash value. It could include things like fire, explosions, hail, theft, and falling objects. HO-2 insurance. These policies cover the structure of your home at its replacement cost value and cover more things than an HO-1 policy, including things like power surges, overflow of water from a stream, and snow and ice damage.

These policies cover the structure of your home at its replacement cost value and cover more things than an HO-1 policy, including things like power surges, overflow of water from a stream, and snow and ice damage. HO-3 insurance. This is the most common homeowners insurance and generally covers your home at its replacement value and personal property at actual cash value.

This is the most common homeowners insurance and generally covers your home at its replacement value and personal property at actual cash value. HO-4 insurance. This is renters insurance and only covers personal property. It could also cover living expenses if your rented home is damaged.

This is renters insurance and only covers personal property. It could also cover living expenses if your rented home is damaged. HO-5 insurance. An HO-5 policy will cover the dwelling and personal property in your home at replacement cost. It's a good fit for people with expensive items in their homes, like electronics, furniture, or collections.

An HO-5 policy will cover the dwelling and personal property in your home at replacement cost. It's a good fit for people with expensive items in their homes, like electronics, furniture, or collections. HO-6 insurance. This is condo insurance and covers the contents and upgrades made to your condo.

This is condo insurance and covers the contents and upgrades made to your condo. HO-7 insurance. This is insurance coverage for mobile homes, including trailers and fifth-wheel trailers.

This is insurance coverage for mobile homes, including trailers and fifth-wheel trailers. HO-8 insurance. HO-8 insurance can cover homes that wouldn't be covered otherwise, like high-risk damage and systems.

Can you cancel homeowners insurance?

While homeowners insurance can usually be canceled at any time, if you have a mortgage, you generally must keep it. Most mortgages require some amount of homeowners insurance, generally enough to cover your loan amount. Even if your home is paid off, it could help you financially to carry homeowners insurance. It could be difficult to recover from losing your home since many Americans have the bulk of their wealth in owning their homes.

Bottom line

By taking the time to compare policy options, you can save money on your homeowners insurance without sacrificing coverage. To lower your premium, take advantage of discounts offered, such as for bundling your homeowners insurance with other insurance offerings, and consider increasing your deductible. Just be sure you fully understand the coverage that you're purchasing so that you're not underinsured in the event of a claim.

Our methodology

To find the best cheap homeowners insurance, CNBC Select looked at dozens of homeowners insurance coverage and collected data on the average annual premiums. When narrowing down the best cheap homeowners insurance, we considered data from Bankrate for a policy for two 40-year-old individuals, one male and one female without a claim history, good credit, and $250,000 in coverage. We also considered customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power's Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking. From there, we sorted our recommendations by best overall, best for customer satisfaction, best for wide coverage, best for military members and best for bundling. Note that the premiums and policy structures advertised for home insurance companies are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the company's policies. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

