Educational, rewarding and child-friendly: These are the 5 best savings accounts for kids and teens

Best savings accounts for kids

Best overall

Alliant Credit Union Kids Savings Account Learn More Alliant Credit Union is a Member NCUA. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.10% APY

Minimum balance $5 minimum balance; $100 minimum to earn the high APY

Monthly fee $5, with option to waive

Maximum transactions Daily withdrawal and deposit limits apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes, when kid turns 13

Offer ATM card? Yes, with the Alliant Credit Union Teen Checking Account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY for a kid savings account

Option to waive monthly fee

Option to add a checking account with debit card access at age 13

Convenient parental controls

Article tips on teaching kids to save money

Credit union membership is easy and free Cons $100 minimum to earn high APY

$5 minimum balance

$5 monthly fee

Credit union membership required

No physical branch locations Learn More View More

The Alliant Credit Union Kids Savings Account takes the top ranking as the best overall savings account for kids. Those aged 12 and under can earn a 3.10% APY with no cap, which is a higher return than most kids' savings accounts we looked at. The Alliant Kids Savings Account has just a $5 minimum balance and a $100 minimum to earn the high APY. There is a monthly maintenance fee of $5, but account holders can waive it by opting into paperless statements. Because the Alliant Kids Savings Account is a joint bank account, both the parent and child are owners of the account, and the parent has to approve any activity on the account (things like incoming or outgoing transfers, etc.). Parents can schedule automated recurring deposits into their child's Alliant Savings, and kids themselves can watch their balance change and make their own deposits (hello, birthday checks). Plus, once kids turn 13 years old, they can add an Alliant Credit Union Teen Checking Account and start learning how to use a debit card. Alliant is a credit union, which means membership is required by the adult co-owner on the account. To become a member, anyone can join the nonprofit organization Foster Care to Success and Alliant will pay the one-time $5 membership fee to the organization on the parent's behalf.

Best for setting savings goals

Capital One Kids Savings Account Learn More Capital One Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.30% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No transfer limits

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes, when kid turns 8

Offer ATM card? Yes, with the Capital One MONEY Teen Checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No minimum requirements

No fees

Option to add a checking account with debit card access at age 8

Kids can create multiple savings accounts for different goals

Convenient parental controls

Articles about how to teach kids about money

Physical branch locations Cons APY lower than other kid savings accounts Learn More View More

With the Capital One Kids Savings Account, young savers can create multiple savings accounts for each of their financial goals — making it helpful when learning about the importance of saving up for different needs. Big-name banks often have lower interest rates than online-only banks, which is the case here, too. The Capital One Kids Savings Account offers a relatively low 0.30% APY, but with no fees and no minimum balance required. This account is for those under age 18 and both the adult and the child co-own it. Parents can schedule their kids' allowances, make regular deposits and link their own bank accounts. Parents can also deposit checks in their child's name right from the Capital One mobile app. Children can check their account balance but must have the adult on the account sign in to actually transfer funds. At age 8, your kid can also open a Capital One MONEY Teen Checking account. When your child turns 18, their Kids Savings Account automatically turns into an adult Capital One 360 Performance Savings™ — which ranks on CNBC Select's list of the best high-yield savings accounts by big banks.

Capital One 360 Performance Savings™ Learn More Capital One Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.15% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Capital One checking account Terms apply.

Best for financial education

PNC Bank S is for Savings® Learn More PNC Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Call to get the current APY offering

Minimum balance Minimum $25 deposit at bank, none if online

Monthly fee $5, with options to waive

Maximum transactions Unlimited deposits and up to 6 free withdrawals per monthly statement period

Excessive transactions fee $3 per transaction

Overdraft fee $36 per item

Offer checking account? Yes, when kid turns student

Offer ATM card? Yes, with the Virtual Wallet Student® See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No minimum deposit if apply online

Options to waive monthly fee

Option to add a checking account with debit card access once a student

Most robust offering of educational tools for kids

Physical branch locations Cons Have to call to get APY (likely lower than other kid savings accounts)

Minimum $25 deposit if apply at bank

$5 monthly fee

Other fees apply Learn More View More

PNC Bank S is for Savings stands out for its unique educational features with its own bilingual Sesame Workshop® featuring Sesame Street® characters teaching money basics, plus an interactive online website where kids can move money between three different jars representing saving, sharing and spending. And, when kids get older, there's a dedicated Student Hub to assist in the transition when it comes to new financial products like Virtual Wallet Student®. Because PNC is a big bank, the interest rate is going to be on the lower end; PNC says to call to get the current APY offering. There's a minimum $25 deposit to open the S is for Savings account if opened at a bank; otherwise, opening online requires no minimum. The account charges a $5 monthly maintenance fee, but it's waived if the account holder is under 18, plus other waiving options.

Best for younger kids

USAlliance Financial MyLife Savings for Kids Learn More USALLIANCE Financial is a Member NCUA. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 2.00% APY up to $500

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes, when kid turns 13

Offer ATM card? Yes, with the MyLife Checking for Teens See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY for young savers

No minimum requirements

No fees

Option to add a checking account with debit card access at age 13

$10 deposit each birthday

Physical branch locations

Credit union membership is easy and free Cons High APY has $500 cap

Lacks educational tools

Credit union membership required Learn More View More

The USAlliance Financial MyLife Savings for Kids ranks best for younger kids because it offers a decent 2.00% APY on the first $500 — a low cap, but for young kids starting out, it's just enough and something to get them excited about. Plus, kid savers get $10 deposited into their account each year on their birthday. Little features like this can make teaching saving fun for little ones. And at age 13, teenagers can transition to the MyLife Checking for Teens and the adult MyLife Savings. To become a member of USAlliance, interested individuals can become a member of one of the credit union's partner associations. USAlliance will submit the membership request on your behalf.

Best for older kids and teens

Northpointe Bank Kids Savings Account Learn More Northpointe Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 1.50% APY for balances up to $1,000.00; 1.50% APY to 1.12% APY for balances $1,000.01 to $9,999.99; 1.12% APY to 0.35% APY for balances $10,000.00+

Minimum balance $10 minimum deposit

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to six withdrawals per month

Excessive transactions fee $5 per item

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, with the Northpointe Bank Free Checking See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY for older savers

No monthly fee

Option to add a checking account with debit card access

Physical branch locations Cons $10 minimum deposit

Lacks educational tools Learn More View More

The Northpointe Bank Kids Savings Account ranked as best for older kids and teenagers because it rewards higher balances with an APY better than most — and the idea is the older your kid gets, the higher their savings balance will be. Account balances of $1,000 or less earn 1.50% APY; afterward, up to $9,999.99, account holders earn between 1.50% APY to 1.12% APY, which is still outpacing other kid savings account APYs at that balance amount. There's a $10 minimum deposit to open the savings account, but there are no monthly maintenance fees. Instead of the usual online application, to open a Northpointe Bank Kids Savings Account, you have to contact the bank by emailing banking@northpointe.com or by calling (888) 672-5626 to get started.

FAQs

What are the best savings accounts for kids?

How can I open a savings account for my child?

To open a savings account for your child, visit the website of the bank where you'd like the account. Typically, once the parent opens the savings account, the adult will share account ownership with their kid making it a joint account, but their kid can then make transfers, deposits and withdrawals.

What savings account has the highest interest rates for kids?

So far, the savings account with the highest interest rate for kids that we've seen is Spectrum Credit Union's MySavings℠ Youth account at 7% APY on balances up to $1,000. This is a credit union, however, so membership is required. We didn't rank this account on the list here because joining the credit union is not free or widely available.

Do you pay taxes on children's savings accounts?

Whether or not you pay taxes on a kid's savings account depends on how much interest is earned. Unearned income of more than $2,200 will be taxed at the parent's tax rate or the kid's, whichever is higher. Parents can also report their kid's earnings on their tax returns.

What documents are required to open a bank account for kids?

The documents required to open a kids bank account depend on the bank. The general information you'll need, however, is Social Security numbers, dates of birth, address and contact information. Some banks may require parents to already be account holders or customers at that bank for a minimum time before opening an account for their kids. Don't miss: The best college student credit cards

Bottom line

Adults often wonder what the best savings accounts are for their cash, but just as important is where your little one can start saving up — and establish good money habits along the way. The savings accounts for kids on this list make it easy to do both.

Our methodology

To determine which savings accounts are best for kids, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. savings accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including credit unions. We compared each savings account on various features, including its APY, fees, minimum requirements, education tools available for kids, and any other special offerings or programs. All of the accounts included on this list are FDIC- or NCUA-insured up to $250,000. Note that the rates and fee structures for savings accounts are not guaranteed forever; they are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. Your kid's earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance they have in their savings account. To open an account, most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you or your child can't transfer the money you already had in an account at that bank. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

