The best high-yield savings account offered by a big bank that you can visit in person

Online-only banks are known for having the best high-yield savings accounts rates, yet big-name brick-and-mortar banks still remain popular for consumers who value a personal, face-to-face experience. With hundreds of physical branches, Capital One may just offer the best of both worlds. The Capital One 360 Performance Savings™ comes with an APY that is competitive with online high-yield savings accounts, without having to give up in-person banking altogether. For an even more personal touch, customers can head to a Capital One® Café to open an account, ask questions and get financial advice — a perk that stands out among the largest banks and/or credit unions we rated. Below, we review the Capital One 360 Performance Savings and give you all the details of its features, including the annual percentage yield (APY), access to your cash, perks and fees so you can decide if this high-yield savings account is right for you.

Capital One 360 Performance Savings review

Capital One 360 Performance Savings APY

The current APY is 0.40%. Users of the Capital One 360 Performance Savings can start earning interest right away, with no minimum balances required in their account.

Access to your cash

Being a big bank, Capital One offers customers the ability to visit one of its hundreds of physical branches in person for all their banking needs. Plus, the large financial institution offers nearly 40 Capital One Cafés nationwide where anyone can stop in to talk to someone about banking with Capital One or just their personal finances in general. Customers who open a Capital One 360 Performance Savings can transfer their money between linked Capital One accounts or external bank accounts. They can set up direct deposit and automatic transfers to grow their savings on autopilot. Like all savings accounts, withdrawals and/or transfers are limited to six per statement cycle (limit waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D). Using Capital One's top-rated mobile app, users can also manage their money from anywhere and deposit checks through mobile check deposit. And, if you are a Capital One credit cardholder, you can also check the app for all your card information, like your balances. Capital One also offers a Capital One 360 Checking with no fees and access to 40,000-plus fee-free ATMs. It ranked "best overall" on CNBC Select's list of the top no-fee checking accounts.

Perks

The big perk of signing up for a Capital One 360 Performance Savings is its access to in-person customer service. In addition to the bank's physical branches, its cafés allow customers and non-customers alike to speak to a Capital One ambassador about banking or get free one-on-one financial advice from a money coach over coffee. You can search to see if there's a café located near you by visiting Capital One's website. For those on the go, however, its mobile app makes it simple to track your spending and savings goal progress through an online account tool called My Savings Goals. Another plus of Capital One is its free credit monitoring service, CreditWise® from Capital One (though you don't have to have a Capital One account to use it). It ranks as the "best overall free service" on CNBC Select's list of the top credit monitoring services because users can track their credit score and receive alerts when it changes all for free.

Fees

In addition to having no minimum balance requirement, the Capital One 360 Performance Savings offers zero monthly maintenance fees. Any transfers over the six-per-month limit (which is currently waived during the pandemic) may incur a fee or your account may close.

Bottom line

