Interest rates for high-yield savings and CD accounts are rising — here are their main differences

High-yield savings accounts have become a popular vehicle for depositing and growing savings since they allow account holders to earn significant interest on their balances. But when it comes to stashing away your cash, there's another option some individuals may want to consider. Certificate of deposit accounts (CD accounts) operate similarly to high-yield savings accounts in some ways, but the two have some very important differences.

What is a high-yield savings account and how does it work?

High-yield savings accounts let you earn a higher interest rate (compared to traditional savings accounts), which allows your money to grow even faster as it sits in your account. To put this into perspective, right now, some high-yield savings accounts are offering over 3% interest, whereas the national average APY on traditional savings accounts is just 0.17%. The interest rate that these accounts offer is noted as APY, which stands for annual percentage yield. The higher your APY on a particular savings account, the more interest you'll earn and the faster your money will grow. You can also continue to make contributions to the account regularly to grow your balance and amount of interest earned even faster. It's important to note, however, that the APY that savings accounts offer when you sign up can change at any time. These rates go up or down in accordance with the Federal Reserve changing its benchmark interest rate. In other words, there will be times when you earn less money on your balance but also times when you earn more money on your balance. Regardless, though, it's still more than you'd earn if you were to keep your money in a traditional savings account. And, you still have access to your cash when you need it as you would in a normal savings account.

What is a CD and how does it work?

CDs are another type of account that institutions offer. Similar to a high-yield savings account, CDs allow you to deposit money to earn interest on your balance. Sometimes, the interest you earn on a CD can even be higher than what you earn on a high-yield savings account. However, though, the difference is you need to keep your money locked into the account for a specified amount of time. This is known as the term length. Term lengths range between three months and five years, and usually the longer the term, the more interest you'll earn. Typically, you should avoid trying to access your money before your term ends or you'll get hit with an early withdrawal penalty. The penalty fees can vary depending on your bank or credit union. Usually, though, the penalty amounts to the interest earned, or the interest that you would have earned, over a certain number of days or months. Also, the interest rate offered by high-yield savings accounts can change while your money is in the account but with CDs, the rate you lock in when you make a deposit stays the same throughout the entire term. This can be a good thing if you open an account before the rate drops. You also cannot make additional contributions to the CD after opening the account and making an upfront deposit.

How to choose between a high-yield savings account and a CD?

Opening a CD can be a good idea if you're saving up for a large purchase — like a home or a car — that you hope to make within the next six months to two years and you want your money to grow faster without having to worry about stock market volatility. However, you still have to make sure that you are depositing money you definitely won't need for that time period, since you can be penalized for withdrawing money before your term is over. Because of this, CD accounts are not the best account for creating an emergency fund. Emergencies can pop up when you least expect them. Because of this unpredictability, you never know when you'll need to make an account withdrawal. In this case, a high-yield savings account would be a much better fit for growing your emergency fund.

When it comes to CD accounts, currently, their APYs are slightly lower than the high-yield savings accounts, but on the flip side, you would be locking in the rate for a longer period of time.

