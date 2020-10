This is the best high-yield savings account for easy access to your cash

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public.

A key factor in setting aside cash in a bank account is knowing that you'll be able to access it whenever you need to. Perhaps you run into a medical emergency or an unexpected expense on your car. Maybe your checking account is low and you want to transfer money from your savings before you get hit with overdraft fees.

While online high-yield savings accounts offer some of the highest interest rates, they are also generally harder to access your money than when you bank at a brick-and-mortar institution.

Federal law limits high-yield savings account holders to a maximum of six withdrawals or transfers of money (including electronic transfers, checks and wire transfers) out of their account each month without any penalties. This limit helps when you're trying to grow an emergency fund because it prevents you from frequently dipping into your savings.

But if it seems nerve-wracking to have limited access to your savings, a savings account that offers an ATM card for convenient withdrawal options may be a smart idea.

Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings ranked as the "best for easy access to your cash" on CNBC Select's top high-yield savings account list because customers can make unlimited transactions with the account-provided ATM card.

Below, we take a close look at the Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings by breaking down its annual percentage yield (APY), access to your cash, perks and fees so you can decide if this high-yield savings account is right for you.