Looking for a safe place to stash your cash? The pros and cons of keeping your money in a high-yield savings account

A high-yield savings account isn't just a stable place to stash your cash. Thanks to the higher interest rate, money in a high-yield account will grow at a faster rate than a traditional savings account. And even though the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has caused savings account interest rates to drop to nearly half of what they were a year ago, you can still earn over 10 times more interest than the national average. In fact, if you have not yet built an emergency fund or you're working toward reaching a certain financial milestone within the next two years, a high-yield savings account still makes perfect sense. For those looking to grow their money, here are the pluses and minuses that come with having a high-yield savings account:

The pros of high-yield savings accounts

The cons of high-yield savings accounts

While there are a lot of upsides to putting your money into a high-yield savings accounts, there are a few downsides to keep in mind. Here are some of the negatives: Interest rates on high-yield savings accounts are variable and can fluctuate at any time, so while a bank may advertise a high annual percentage yield (APY) when you apply, it likely won't last forever.

While you can grow your money daily and take on zero risk with high-yield savings, they are not the best way to grow your wealth long-term. The rate of inflation can be higher than the yield you earn over time, so it's better to not keep piling cash into your savings and instead invest your money.

Your savings are accessible, but only up to a certain number of withdrawals before you're hit with a fee. The federal withdrawal limit for online savings accounts restricts the number of times you can access your cash each month. High-yield savings account holders can only withdraw or transfer money (including electronic transfers, checks and wire transfers) out of their account up to six times per month without having to pay a penalty fee or risk having their account closed.

Most of the online high-yield savings account banks don't have a physical bank location.

While some savings accounts offer ATM cards for easily withdrawals, not all online banks do.

You can transfer your funds from one bank to another but it may take some time, typically 24 to 48 hours.

Bottom line

In general, high-yield savings accounts are an essential financial product when you're building an emergency fund or saving up for a something in the near future, like a family vacation. You can maximize the return on your money more so than in a brick-and-mortar bank account, your cash is safe and you can access it if you need to. Information about Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings, Ally Online Savings Account, Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings, Vio Bank High Yield Online Savings Account, and Varo Savings Account has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.