Understanding this financial term can save you thousands of dollars over time

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public. Compound interest is a term you've probably heard of, but understanding just how it works can save you in the long run. A study that looked at insights from the S&P's Global Financial Literacy Survey found that "consumers who fail to understand the concept of interest compounding spend more on transaction fees, run up bigger debts and incur higher interest rates on loans." Whether you regularly use a credit card or you save money in a high-yield savings account, it's important to note that the interest is compounded — meaning what you owe or earn can add up quickly. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the difference between simple and compound interest, how the latter works and ways you can benefit from understanding compound interest.

Simple interest vs. compound interest

Simple interest is calculated based on the original amount you borrowed or what you have in the bank. This is called your "principal." Simple interest applies a fixed rate, meaning that the interest remains the same for the lifetime of the loan or account. Compound interest, however, is calculated on your principal amount, plus your accumulated interest. This rate is variable and can change at any time. It essentially pays interest on top of interest. Compound interest can either work against you or in your favor, depending if you're borrowing or saving money. Below, we review how much you could end up paying and earning with compound interest.

How compound interest works on your credit card

Let's take a look at a hypothetical example of how compound interest can work against you. Using 5-, 10- and 15-year timelines, we can see the effect of a 16.61% interest rate (the average credit card APR by the Federal Reserve's most recent data) on a $6,194 credit card balance (Americans' average credit card debt). We've assumed that you're only making the minimum payment.

Total credit card balance Interest accumulated Principal amount $6,194 $0 After 5 years $9,158 $2,964 After 10 years $15,698 $6,540 After 15 years $26,355 $10,657

As you can see in the table above, the compounded interest alone adds up to be quite expensive over time — so much that it surpasses your initial balance after 10 years.

How compound interest works in a savings account

If you deposit even a small amount of money into a savings account, compounded interest can do the work for you and make your money grow exponentially faster than it would earning simple interest. People often refer to compound interest as "money making money." To see how compound interest can make you money, let's take the hypothetical example of depositing that same $6,194 into a high-yield savings account. We'll use 1.21% as the interest rate, which is the current APY for the Vio Bank High Yield Online Savings Account and Varo Savings Account. For this example, we assume you're making no monthly contributions or withdrawals and the interest is compounded daily.

Using simple interest Using compound interest Principal amount $6,194 $6,194 Savings after 5 years earning 1.21% interest $6,568.74 $6,580.30 Interest accumulated $374.74 $386.30 Savings after 10 years earning 1.21% interest $6,943.47 $6,990.69 Additional interest accumulated $374.73 $410.39 Savings after 15 years earning 1.21% interest $7,318.21 $7,426.67 Additional interest accumulated $374.74 $435.98 Total interest accumulated after 15 years $1,124.21 $1,232.67

Compound interest can make your savings grow faster. While you earn approximately $374.74 every five years with simple interest, you'll earn interest on the new balance (principal + interest) when you have an account with compound interest. It's important to note the frequency of compounding as it can vary. Your interest could be compounded daily, monthly, quarterly, semiannually or annually. The more frequent compounding periods, the greater amount of interest and the faster your money grows.

Bottom line

Before you open a new credit card or a savings account, be aware of how compounding interest can impact your debt or savings. Using the examples above, on one hand you're getting charged $10,657 in interest alone after 15 years, but if you put that same amount into a high-yield savings account, you could make $1,232.67 in interest in the same amount of time.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.