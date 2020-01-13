Alaskans carry the highest credit card balance—here's the average credit card balance in every state

Key findings

American's average credit card debt is $6,194

Alaskans have the highest credit card balance, on average $8,026

Iowans have the lowest credit card balance, on average $4,774

Top 10 states with the highest credit card balance

While the average credit card balance is $6,194, Americans living in certain states carry much more. Alaskans take the top spot with an average credit card balance of $8,026. Meanwhile, many states on the East Coast have balances above the national average. Alaska: $8,026 New Jersey: $7,084 Connecticut: $7,082 District of Columbia: $7,077 Virginia: $6,969 Maryland: $6,946 Texas: $6,753 Hawaii: $6,673 Georgia: $6,569 New York: $6,491

Top 10 states with the lowest credit card balance

The further you live from the coasts, the lower the average credit card balance, which is partially due to a lower cost of living. On average, Iowans have the lowest balance at $4,774. Iowa: $4,774 Wisconsin: $4,961 Mississippi: $5,134 Kentucky: $5,140 West Virginia: $5,144 Idaho: $5,213 South Dakota: $5,235 Indiana: $5,254 North Dakota: $5,265 Arkansas: $5,327

Average credit card balance by state State Avg. Credit Card Balance Alabama $5,672 Alaska $8,026 Arizona $6,053 Arkansas $5,327 California $6,222 Colorado $6,416 Connecticut $7,082 Delaware $6,335 District of Columbia $7,077 Florida $6,460 Georgia $6,569 Hawaii $6,673 Idaho $5,213 Illinois $6,253 Indiana $5,254 Iowa $4,774 Kansas $5,769 Kentucky $5,140 Louisiana $5,811 Maine $5,442 Maryland $6,946 Massachusetts $6,213 Michigan $5,399 Minnesota $5,489 Mississippi $5,134 Missouri $5,601 Montana $5,482 Nebraska $5,423 Nevada $6,220 New Hampshire $6,235 New Jersey $7,084 New Mexico $5,851 New York $6,491 North Carolina $5,832 North Dakota $5,265 Ohio $5,560 Oklahoma $5,848 Oregon $5,498 Pennsylvania $5,840 Rhode Island $6,177 South Carolina $5,938 South Dakota $5,235 Tennessee $5,688 Texas $6,753 Utah $5,600 Vermont $5,466 Virginia $6,969 Washington $6,156 West Virginia $5,144 Wisconsin $4,961 Wyoming $5,782 Source: Experian

Get out of debt with a balance transfer credit card

A balance transfer is a smart way to ease the burden of paying off your credit card debt. Balance transfers can add up to substantial savings if you're carrying a balance on a high interest credit card, where a portion of your payment goes toward interest charges. Balance transfer cards often have set limits on the amount of debt you can transfer, and you can't complete a transfer between cards issued from the same bank. Also make sure you read the fine print before requesting a transfer and consider any balance transfer fees.

How much money can a balance transfer save?

If the average American with a $6,194 balance on their credit card pays $200 each month toward their debt, it will take them 42 months — more than three years — to pay off that debt. And they will spend $2,012 in additional interest, assuming an average 16.97% APR. If you complete a balance transfer with a a no-fee balance transfer credit card, like the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, you'd only pay roughly $452 in interest and pay off debt in about 34 months. That's a $1,560 savings. The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has no balance transfer fee and a 0% APR for the first 15 months on balance transfers completed within 60 days from account opening (then 14.49% to 25.49% variable APR). (See rates and fees.) Here is additional information on some popular balance transfer cards.

