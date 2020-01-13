Average FICO score hits record high—here's the average credit score in every state

Key findings

The average FICO score in the U.S. hit a record high of 703 in 2019

Minnesota residents have the highest average credit score for the eighth consecutive year at 731

Mississippi residents have the lowest average credit score at 667

59% of Americans have a FICO score of 700 or higher — the biggest percentage ever seen at that level

FICO score ranges

Credit score ranges vary based on the credit scoring model used (FICO versus VantageScore) and the credit bureau (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) that pulls the score. Previously Experian used VantageScores in their Consumer Credit Review, but switched to FICO scores in 2019. This is a welcome change since lenders opt to use FICO scores in 90% of U.S. lending decisions. Here are the FICO score ranges, based on estimates from Experian. Very poor: 300 to 579

300 to 579 Fair: 580 to 669

580 to 669 Good: 670 to 739

670 to 739 Very good: 740 to 799

740 to 799 Excellent: 800 to 850

Top 10 states with the highest credit scores

Similar to prior years, Midwestern states have the highest average credit scores. Minnesota topped the list for the highest average FICO score (733) for the eighth straight year. And Wisconsin jumped up seven points from 2018 to round out the top five states. Minnesota: 733 North Dakota: 727 South Dakota: 727 Vermont: 726 Wisconsin: 725 New Hampshire: 724 Hawaii: 723 Massachusetts: 723 Nebraska: 723 Washington: 723

Top 10 states with the lowest credit scores

Southern states have lower average credit scores than the rest of the U.S., and Mississippi ranks as the worst with an average 667 FICO score. The three states (Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama) with the lowest credit scores remained the same as 2018, but each state increased scores by up to two points. Mississippi: 667 Louisiana: 677 Alabama: 680 Texas: 680 South Carolina: 681 Georgia: 682 Oklahoma: 682 Arkansas: 683 Nevada: 686 New Mexico: 686

Average FICO Scores by state State 2018 2019 Alabama 680 680 Alaska 704 707 Arizona 694 696 Arkansas 683 683 California 706 708 Colorado 716 718 Connecticut 716 717 Delaware 700 701 District Of Columbia 700 703 Florida 694 694 Georgia 680 682 Hawaii 721 723 Idaho 710 711 Illinois 709 709 Indiana 698 699 Iowa 720 720 Kansas 711 711 Kentucky 691 692 Louisiana 675 677 Maine 712 715 Maryland 701 704 Massachusetts 721 723 Michigan 705 706 Minnesota 732 733 Mississippi 666 667 Missouri 700 701 Montana 718 720 Nebraska 722 723 Nevada 684 686 New Hampshire 722 724 New Jersey 713 714 New Mexico 685 686 New York 710 712 North Carolina 693 694 North Dakota 726 727 Ohio 704 705 Oklahoma 682 682 Oregon 716 718 Pennsylvania 711 713 Rhode Island 710 713 South Carolina 680 681 South Dakota 727 727 Tennessee 689 690 Texas 680 680 Utah 714 716 Vermont 725 726 Virginia 708 709 Washington 721 723 West Virginia 686 687 Wisconsin 718 725 Wyoming 710 710 Wyoming 711 712 Source: Experian

How to raise your credit score

If you have a credit score lower than the average 703, consider following these simple tips to improve your credit. And even if you have a 703 or higher credit score, it's important to stick to these actions. Make on time payments Payment history is the most important factor of your credit score, so it's key to always pay on time. Set up autopay or reminders to ensure you don't miss a bill. Pay in full While you should always make at least your minimum payment, we recommend paying your bill in full every month to reduce your utilization rate (your total credit card balance divided by your total available credit) and avoid paying high interest charges. Don't open too many accounts at once Each time you apply for credit, whether it's a credit card or loan, an inquiry appears on your credit report. This temporarily dings your credit score about five points, though it will bounce back within a few months. Try to limit applications as needed and shop around with prequalification tools that don't hurt your credit score.

Alaskans carry the highest credit card balance, on average $8,026—Here's the average credit card balance in every state

