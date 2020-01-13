Americans have an average of 4 credit cards—is that too many?

If you already have a few credit cards and are considering opening another, you may wonder if there's a number of cards that's too many. While there's no perfect answer to how many credit cards you should have, the 2019 Experian Consumer Credit Review found that the average American has four. If you can responsibly manage multiple credit cards, you can maximize rewards, annual statement credits and interest-free financing. While having more than one credit card can be beneficial, you should always consider your credit score, finances and personal goals prior to opening a new card. A credit card application can ding your credit score roughly five points, so it's not in your best interest to apply when you're looking to take out a mortgage or trying to improve your credit. CNBC Select breaks down whether four credit cards is too many and the average number of credit cards Americans have in every state, according to Experian's report.

Key findings

Americans carry an average of four credit cards

New Jersey residents have the most credit cards, on average 4.1

Alaska and Mississippi residents have the fewest credit cards, on average 2.8

Top 10 states with the most credit cards

Residents of many states on the East Coast have multiple credit cards, and New Jersey takes the top spot of any state with an average 4.1 cards. New Jersey: 4.1 Connecticut: 3.8 New York: 3.8 Delaware: 3.7 Florida: 3.7 Rhode Island: 3.7 Maryland: 3.6 Texas: 3.6 California: 3.6 Illinois: 3.6

Top 10 states with the fewest credit cards

Both Alaska and Mississippi residents have the lowest average number of credit cards, 2.8. If you have fewer credit cards than the average four, that's OK. It's up to each individual to decide the right number of credit cards for their lives. Alaska: 2.8 Mississippi: 2.8 Oklahoma: 2.9 Wyoming: 2.9 Montana: 2.9 District of Columbia: 3 Alabama: 3 Vermont: 3 Arkansas: 3 South Dakota: 3

How many credit cards is too many?

While Americans carry an average of four credit cards, that doesn't mean four cards is ideal. It all depends on your situation. Credit card optimizers might be curious if there's a number of credit cards that's too many. Thankfully, there really isn't a one-size-fits-all answer. It all depends on how responsible you are at managing multiple cards. If you always pay on time and in full, then you can open as many credit cards as you want. On the other hand, if you often carry a balance or miss your payment deadline, it's in your best interest to limit the number of cards you open.

Choose the right mix of credit cards

If you decide to open another credit card, it's a good idea to consider how each card can help you save money on your spending. You can take advantage of increased benefits by selecting a mix of cards, such as travel rewards, bonus cash back on select purchases, introductory 0% APR cards, and more. Here are some of our top choices in popular categories.

Travel credit cards

Cash-back credit cards

Intro 0% APR credit cards

Average number of credit card by state State Avg. Credit Cards Alabama 3 Alaska 2.8 Arizona 3.4 Arkansas 3 California 3.6 Colorado 3.4 Connecticut 3.8 Delaware 3.7 District of Columbia 3 Florida 3.7 Georgia 3.4 Hawaii 3.3 Idaho 3.2 Illinois 3.6 Indiana 3.2 Iowa 3.1 Kansas 3.3 Kentucky 3.2 Louisiana 3.1 Maine 3.1 Maryland 3.6 Massachusetts 3.6 Michigan 3.4 Minnesota 3.3 Mississippi 2.8 Missouri 3.3 Montana 2.9 Nebraska 3.4 Nevada 3.6 New Hampshire 3.6 New Jersey 4.1 New Mexico 3.1 New York 3.8 North Carolina 3.3 North Dakota 3.2 Ohio 3.5 Oklahoma 2.9 Oregon 3.1 Pennsylvania 3.6 Rhode Island 3.7 South Carolina 3.2 South Dakota 3 Tennessee 3.1 Texas 3.6 Utah 3.2 Vermont 3 Virginia 3.5 Washington 3.2 West Virginia 3.1 Wisconsin 3.3 Wyoming 2.9 Source: Experian

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.