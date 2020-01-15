Millennials' average FICO score increased 25 points since 2012—here's the average credit score by generation

The average credit score was a record-breaking 703 in 2019, and that's thanks in part to millennials who have achieved a 25-point increase since 2012. That's according to the 2019 Experian Consumer Credit Review, which also found that the average age Americans are reaching a FICO score of 700 is the lowest it's ever been, at 54.
The spike in millennials' credit scores can be attributed to many entering the workforce, advancing in their careers and achieving life milestones, such as purchasing a home.
A good credit score (670 to 739) is essential for obtaining the best rates on a mortgage, auto loan or even opening a credit card. Good credit can help you qualify for a balance transfer credit card, like the Discover it® Balance Transfer, or generous rewards credit cards, like the American Express® Gold Card.
CNBC Select breaks down the average credit score by generation from Experian's report and some easy ways to improve your credit score.
Credit score ranges vary based on the credit scoring model used (FICO versus VantageScore) and the credit bureau (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) that pulls the score. However lenders have a clear preference: FICO scores are used in 90% of U.S. lending decisions.
Here are the FICO score ranges, using estimates from Experian, so you can see where you fall.
|Generation
|2018
|2019
|Generation Z (18-22)
|666
|667
|Millenials (23-38)
|664
|668
|Generation X (39-54)
|685
|688
|Baby Boomers (55-73)
|729
|731
|Silent Generation (74+)
|754
|756
|Source: Experian using FICO scores
If your credit is less than stellar (scores below 670), consider following these easy tips to raise your credit so you can achieve a good or excellent score.
Make on time payments
Payment history is the most important factor of your credit score, so it's key to always pay on time. Set up autopay or reminders to ensure timely payments.
Pay in full
While you should always make at least your minimum payment, we recommend paying your bill in full every month to reduce your utilization rate (your total credit card balance divided by your total available credit) and avoid paying high interest rate charges.
Don't open too many accounts at once
Each time you apply for credit, whether it's a credit card or loan, an inquiry appears on your credit report. This temporarily dings your credit score about five points, though it will bounce back within a few months. Try to limit applications as needed and shop around with prequalification tools that don't hurt your credit score.
