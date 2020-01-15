Millennials' average FICO score increased 25 points since 2012—here's the average credit score by generation

Key findings

The average FICO score in the U.S. hit a record high of 703 in 2019

Millennials' average FICO score has increased 25 points since 2012

Generally, the older you are, the higher your credit score

The silent generation (74+) continues to have the highest FICO score, on average 756

Generation Z (18-22) has the lowest credit score, on average 677

FICO score ranges

Credit score ranges vary based on the credit scoring model used (FICO versus VantageScore) and the credit bureau (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) that pulls the score. However lenders have a clear preference: FICO scores are used in 90% of U.S. lending decisions. Here are the FICO score ranges, using estimates from Experian, so you can see where you fall. Very poor: 300 to 579

300 to 579 Fair: 580 to 669

580 to 669 Good: 670 to 739

670 to 739 Very good: 740 to 799

740 to 799 Excellent: 800 to 850 Take action: Check your credit score for free.

Average credit scores by generation Generation 2018 2019 Generation Z (18-22) 666 667 Millenials (23-38) 664 668 Generation X (39-54) 685 688 Baby Boomers (55-73) 729 731 Silent Generation (74+) 754 756 Source: Experian using FICO scores

How to raise your credit score

