Millennials boosted their credit scores more than any generation in 2020

The average FICO Score for U.S. consumers hit a record 710 last year, and millennials led the pack with an 11-point increase, according to Experian's 2020 Consumer Credit Review.

Overall, all generations boosted their credit scores by one to 11 points from 2019 to 2020. These increases are a result of consumers paying their bills on-time and cutting back on spending amid an unpredictable economy.

Here's a breakdown of the average credit score by generation, according to Experian's 2020 report, plus tips on how to raise your credit score.