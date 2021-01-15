Millennials boosted their credit scores more than any generation in 2020

The average FICO Score for U.S. consumers hit a record 710 last year, and millennials led the pack with an 11-point increase, according to Experian's 2020 Consumer Credit Review.
Overall, all generations boosted their credit scores by one to 11 points from 2019 to 2020. These increases are a result of consumers paying their bills on-time and cutting back on spending amid an unpredictable economy.
Here's a breakdown of the average credit score by generation, according to Experian's 2020 report, plus tips on how to raise your credit score.
|Generation
|2019
|2020
|Change
|Generation Z (18-23)
|667
|674
|+7
|Millennials (24-39)
|668
|679
|+11
|Generation X (40-55)
|688
|698
|+10
|Baby boomers (56-74)
|731
|736
|+5
|Silent generation (75+)
|757
|758
|+1
While millennials and Gen X saw double digit increases in credit scores (11 and 10 points, respectively), the silent generation continued to have the highest average credit score at 758.
The silent generation even outpaced the average credit score for the general population (710). This doesn't come as a surprise since older generations historically have better credit scores, which can be attributed to having more time to build good and excellent credit.
If you’re just beginning your credit journey or want to find new ways to boost your credit, consider these tips.