What an excellent credit score is—and how to get one

A perfect credit score of 850 is hard to get, but an "excellent" credit score is more achievable.

If you want to get the best credit cards, mortgages and competitive loan rates — which can save you money over time — excellent credit can help you qualify. "Excellent" is the highest tier of credit scores you can have.

When you apply for credit, lenders review a detailed summary of your financial history, known as your credit report, to determine whether you qualify for a particular form of credit. And one part of your credit report is the three-digit number known as your credit score.

Your credit score helps tell lenders your ability to repay money lent to you.

When determining your credit score, credit agencies consider several factors related to your financial history, including payment history (whether you paid your bill on time) and amounts owed, from your current and past credit accounts.

Below, CNBC Select explains what is an excellent credit score, how excellent credit can help you, tips on getting an excellent credit score and how to get a free credit score.