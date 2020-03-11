What is considered an average credit score and how to improve your credit

Average credit is a stepping stone to good credit, which can lead to an excellent credit score down the line. While a fair and average credit score is better than having no credit or bad credit, you should actively work toward improving your credit score if you recently checked your score and learned it is lower than you expected. You can qualify for a variety of financial products with average credit, but you likely won't receive the best interest rates, rewards and terms since lenders pull your credit report and weigh your three-digit credit score during the approval process. The higher your credit score, the better chances you'll have to qualify for the best credit cards, mortgages and competitive loan rates. Below, CNBC Select explains what is a fair and average credit score for FICO and VantageScore, how to improve a fair and average credit score and how to get a free credit report.

What is a fair and average credit score?

Credit score ranges vary based on two main factors: The credit scoring model used (FICO versus VantageScore) and the credit bureau (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) that pulls the score. Below, you can check which credit score range you fall into, using estimates from Experian. FICO Score Very poor: 300 to 579

Fair: 580 to 669

Good: 670 to 739

Very good: 740 to 799

Excellent: 800 to 850 VantageScore Very poor: 300 to 499

Poor: 500 to 600

Fair: 601 to 660

Good: 661 to 780

Excellent: 781 to 850

What factors influence your credit score

Credit scores are calculated differently depending on the credit scoring model used. Here are the key factors FICO and VantageScore consider. FICO Score Payment history (35%): Whether you've paid past credit accounts on time Amounts owed (30%): The total amount of credit and loans you're using compared to your total credit limit, also known as your utilization rate Length of credit history (15%): The length of time you've had credit New credit (10%): How often you apply for and open new accounts Credit mix (10%): The variety of credit products you have, including credit cards, installment loans, finance company accounts, mortgage loans and so on VantageScore Extremely influential: Payment history Highly influential: Type and duration of credit and percent of credit limit used Moderately influential: Total balances/debt Less influential: Available credit and recent credit behavior and inquiries

How to improve an average credit score

More than seven in 10 Americans (77%) report feeling anxious about their financial situation, according to the Mind over Money survey by Capital One and The Decision Lab. But there are actions you can take to improve an average credit score and achieve your financial goals. Follow these tips to help raise your credit score. Make on-time payments. The most important factor of your credit score is payment history, so it's key to always pay on time. Consider setting up autopay or reminders to ensure timely payments.

The most important factor of your credit score is payment history, so it's key to always pay on time. Consider setting up autopay or reminders to ensure timely payments. Pay in full. While it's essential to make at least your minimum payment every month, you should aim to pay your bill in full each month to reduce your utilization rate, which is the percentage of your total credit limit you're using. To calculate your utilization rate, divide your total credit card balance by your total credit limit.

While it's essential to make at least your minimum payment every month, you should aim to pay your bill in full each month to reduce your utilization rate, which is the percentage of your total credit limit you're using. To calculate your utilization rate, divide your total credit card balance by your total credit limit. Don't open too many accounts at once. When you apply for credit, whether it's a credit card or loan, an inquiry appears on your credit report, regardless if you're denied or approved. Inquiries temporarily lower your credit score about five points, which doesn't seem like much but can add up if you submit multiple applications. Your score will bounce back within a few months, but you should still try to limit applications as needed. Fortunately, you can shop around with prequalification tools that don't hurt your credit score and can provide insight into the cards that you may have the best qualification chances for.

