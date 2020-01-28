77% of Americans are anxious about their financial situation—here's how to take control

Below, CNBC Select reviews key findings from the survey and some advice on how to make your finances less stressful.

More than three in four Americans (77%) report feeling anxious about their financial situation, according to a new Mind over Money survey by Capital One and The Decision Lab. Financial worries include a broad range of issues from savings and retirement to affording a house or child's education.

If you worry about finances, you're far from alone.

And the impact financial stress has on Americans stretches into all aspects of life with respondents saying they feel fatigued (43%), find it difficult to concentrate at work (42%) and have trouble sleeping (41%). A quarter of respondents (25%) said financial stress affects their relationships.

Americans are most worried about their financial future, which includes: not having enough money to retire (68%), keeping up with the cost of living (56%) and managing debt levels (45%).

CNBC Select spoke with Andy Navarrete, EVP of external affairs at Capital One, for some tips on how to make finances a bit more manageable.

Create big picture goals

"Think big picture first," Navarrete says. That can include long-term goals, such as saving for retirement or buying a house, as well as short-term goals like traveling.

So much financial advice disregards the big picture, Navarrete argues, and has you jump right to action. But that actually causes more stress.

"Thinking big picture is less stressful because it's goal oriented and positive," he says. "And then you think about the tactics or mechanics of how you get there."

Share your financial goals

"Keep your goals in front of you, but also share your goals with others," Navarrete says. This may include friends, family, colleagues or other support systems.

If you don't feel comfortable discussing finances with family or friends, consider discussing it with financial professionals. Capital One provides Money Coaching, which is free and available to everyone, even if you're not a Capital One customer. This service is confidential, and you can work with a certified coach to create a personalized action plan to improve your money goals.

Since launching in 2017, 72% of participants have reported reduced stress after attending a session.

"Seeking a support network is actually a major positive and something that absolutely contributes to the success of planning over time," Navarrete says.

Limit regret

"Avoid too much regret — learn from it and take actions to prevent it from happening again," Navarrete says.

It's best to assess your mistake, learn from it and take positive actions so you can move on.

Take action

Once you have a clear goal, take advantage of all the tools available to you so you can start working toward achieving it. At CNBC Select, we have various articles that can help you learn about how to pay off credit card debt and build credit to achieve a good credit score.

Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.