Here's everything you need to know about your VantageScore credit score, plus how to check it

Your credit score plays a pivotal part in determining whether or not you get approved for that new travel credit card or a last-minute personal loan.

And while it's easy to check your credit score for free, you may not realize that many times the score you're checking through a personal finance website or your card issuer is provided by a company called VantageScore®.

Newer to the market, VantageScore was founded in 2006 by the three main credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, as an alternative to the FICO® Score. VantageScore's goal was to give more consumers, like college students and new immigrants, the ability to have a credit score.

So, who uses your VantageScore? A 2019 third-party market study found that VantageScores are widely used by credit card issuers, and secondly by both installment loan and fintech lenders. According to the study, nine of the 10 largest banks and 29 of the 100 largest credit unions used VantageScore credit scores in one or more lines of business. Between the period of July 2018 and June 2019, VantageScore models accounted for approximately 12.3 billion of the credit scores used — with credit card issuers using over 4 billion of those.

Here's what you need to know about your VantageScore and where you can check yours for free.