Twitter users are upset about Credit Karma's credit scores—here's why

On Tuesday afternoon, consumers took to Twitter to express their frustration over their credit scores on Credit Karma, the personal finance company owned by Intuit.

The issue for most wasn't that the credit scores they were finding on the Credit Karma website were low—rather they were too high.

Consumers tweeted about going to apply for a credit card or loan thinking they have good or excellent credit, only to soon find that the credit score that the card issuer or lender pulled was lower than what they saw on Credit Karma.

The specific tweet that started off the conversation can be found here. Twitter users were quick to follow up and joke about how inflated their credit scores looked on Credit Karma.

But they were on to something important when it comes to checking your credit score.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down why you can expect your credit scores to differ, depending on where you check them.