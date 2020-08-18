6 reasons why your credit scores are different and which one matters most

A credit score is a three-digit number that lenders use to determine whether you’ll get approved for financial products like credit cards and loans.
Credit scores typically range from 300 to 850, but there are dozens of versions — from base scores to industry-specific scores — that make it tricky to know which one you're being evaluated on during the application process.
You may check your score with your credit card company or on a personal finance site only to find it differs on another, making it hard to know what credit score range you fall in and which products you have the best chance of qualifying for. And when a lender pulls your credit score, they may request it from a different credit bureau — Experian, Equifax or TransUnion — and/or request a specific version that varies from the one you checked.
Most credit scores weigh the same factors, such as payment history, utilization rate, length of credit history, number of new inquiries and variety of credit products. However, there may be score differences for a variety of reasons, which CNBC Select breaks down below.
While there's no exact answer to which credit score matters most, lenders have a clear favorite: FICO® Scores are used in over 90% of lending decisions.
While that can help you narrow down which credit score to check, you'll still have to consider the reason why you're checking your credit score. If you're accessing your credit score simply to track your finances, a widely-used base score like FICO® Score 8 works. This version is also helpful for gauging which credit cards you qualify for.
If you plan to make a specific purchase, you may want to review an industry-specific credit score. FICO lists the specific scores that are used for various financial products. FICO® Auto Scores are ideal if you want to finance a car with an auto loan, while it's good to check FICO® Scores 2, 5 and 4 if you plan to buy a house.