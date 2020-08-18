6 reasons why your credit scores are different and which one matters most

A credit score is a three-digit number that lenders use to determine whether you’ll get approved for financial products like credit cards and loans.

Credit scores typically range from 300 to 850, but there are dozens of versions — from base scores to industry-specific scores — that make it tricky to know which one you're being evaluated on during the application process.

You may check your score with your credit card company or on a personal finance site only to find it differs on another, making it hard to know what credit score range you fall in and which products you have the best chance of qualifying for. And when a lender pulls your credit score, they may request it from a different credit bureau — Experian, Equifax or TransUnion — and/or request a specific version that varies from the one you checked.

Most credit scores weigh the same factors, such as payment history, utilization rate, length of credit history, number of new inquiries and variety of credit products. However, there may be score differences for a variety of reasons, which CNBC Select breaks down below.