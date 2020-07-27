Experian Boost now lets you add on-time Netflix payments to raise your credit score

Starting today, July 27, consumers can now include their Netflix on-time payment history on their Experian Boost accounts, which can help improve their credit scores.

"We know consumers are watching more television, and we also know that many consumers are also cutting cable and moving to streaming services, so it's the right time for us to look at including a service like this," Jeff Softley, D2C president at Experian Consumer Services, tells CNBC Select.

Experian Boost is a free service that helps you improve your credit score by paying monthly bills on time. Prior to the Netflix addition, you could only add utility and phone bills, including internet, cable, gas, electric and water bills. Plans to expand to additional streaming providers are also in the works.

In just over a year, more than 4 million consumers have already connected their accounts to Experian Boost, resulting in over 29 million points boosted to date, Softley says.

On average, users see a 13-point increase in their FICO® Score 8, based on Experian data. Results may vary and you may not see an improvement in your score. Also, this service doesn't affect your credit score with the other two credit bureaus — Equifax and TransUnion.

New Experian Boost consumers can already start to link Netflix payments, while the option will roll out to existing users over the next few weeks.

Below, CNBC Select reviews how Experian Boost works and other new financial management tools from Experian.