Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Best high yield savings accounts
The beginner’s guide to credit scores
The best credit cards of 2020
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

Experian Boost now lets you add on-time Netflix payments to raise your credit score

This free surface helps people improve their credit scores by giving them credit for paying their bills on time.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Experian

Starting today, July 27, consumers can now include their Netflix on-time payment history on their Experian Boost accounts, which can help improve their credit scores.

"We know consumers are watching more television, and we also know that many consumers are also cutting cable and moving to streaming services, so it's the right time for us to look at including a service like this," Jeff Softley, D2C president at Experian Consumer Services, tells CNBC Select.

Experian Boost is a free service that helps you improve your credit score by paying monthly bills on time. Prior to the Netflix addition, you could only add utility and phone bills, including internet, cable, gas, electric and water bills. Plans to expand to additional streaming providers are also in the works.

In just over a year, more than 4 million consumers have already connected their accounts to Experian Boost, resulting in over 29 million points boosted to date, Softley says.

On average, users see a 13-point increase in their FICO® Score 8, based on Experian data. Results may vary and you may not see an improvement in your score. Also, this service doesn't affect your credit score with the other two credit bureaus — Equifax and TransUnion.

New Experian Boost consumers can already start to link Netflix payments, while the option will roll out to existing users over the next few weeks. 

Below, CNBC Select reviews how Experian Boost works and other new financial management tools from Experian.

How Experian Boost works

Getting credit for eligible bills with Experian Boost is easy and free. Simply follow these three steps:

  1. Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills.
  2. Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file.
  3. Receive an updated FICO score.

You can link positive payment data as far back as 24 months. Late payments aren't reported through this service, however you should pay any outstanding bills as soon as possible since your creditor can send negative information to the credit bureaus.

Other features of Experian Boost include access to your Experian credit report and FICO score, both updating every 30 days. You'll also receive Experian Credit Monitoring and alerts for changes on your credit report, such as new account openings in your name and balance updates.

Additional financial tools from Experian

Experian is now offering a new financial management hub inside the CreditWorks Basic and Premium products (the basic plan is free and the premium costs $4.99 the first month, then $24.99 each month after). This hub can help you manage your spending and offers financial tips to keep you on track.

Some key features include:

  • Account balance monitoring and alerts
  • Recommendations on how to lower bills and manage debt, such as using a balance transfer card
  • Categorization of spending
  • Trending data for net worth, income and cash flow

Targeted savings opportunities and personalized savings estimates based on your credit file are expected to be added in the near future.

Don't miss:

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee, no foreign transaction fee, no cash advance fee
PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Card
$100 statement bonus
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn 2X points on travel and dining
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points – worth up to $750 in travel
Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students
Learn More
Terms Apply
1% cash back on all purchases
Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students
Free year of Amazon Prime Student (up to $59)
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best no annual fee cash back card
Citi® Double Cash Card
2% cash back (1% back when you purchase, 1% back when you pay the bill)
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards