Experian Boost now lets you improve your credit score with on-time HBO, Hulu, Disney+ and Starz bill payments

Experian Boost previously added Netflix to its list of eligible bill payments, and now HBO, Hulu, Disney+ and Starz join the growing list of qualifying streaming payments.

If you’re looking to improve your credit score, Experian Boost is a free service that lets you get credit for paying monthly bills on time.

Traditionally, Experian Boost only allowed you to add utility and phone bills, including internet, gas and water bills. But that all changed in July when Netflix became the first streaming service on Experian Boost.

“We aim to stay abreast of evolving consumer needs and trends. Like cable, streaming services have become a staple in consumers’ lives. Our lifestyles are changing, not only due to COVID-19, so we continuously explore where there are new recurring payment histories. Positive video streaming payments were a natural next option to add to Experian Boost,” Jeff Softley, President of Direct-to-Consumer at Experian Consumer Services, tells CNBC Select.

To date, more than 600,000 consumers have added a streaming service account to Experian Boost, according to an Experian spokesperson.

New Experian Boost consumers can already start to add on-time HBO, Hulu, Disney+ and Starz bill payments, while the option will become effective for existing users in mid-November.