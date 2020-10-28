Skip Navigation
Experian Boost now lets you improve your credit score with on-time HBO, Hulu, Disney+ and Starz bill payments

Experian Boost is a free service that lets you get credit for paying eligible bills on time. HBO, Hulu, Disney+ and Starz join Netflix as eligible streaming services.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Experian Boost previously added Netflix to its list of eligible bill payments, and now HBO, Hulu, Disney+ and Starz join the growing list of qualifying streaming payments.

If you’re looking to improve your credit score, Experian Boost is a free service that lets you get credit for paying monthly bills on time.

Traditionally, Experian Boost only allowed you to add utility and phone bills, including internet, gas and water bills. But that all changed in July when Netflix became the first streaming service on Experian Boost.

“We aim to stay abreast of evolving consumer needs and trends. Like cable, streaming services have become a staple in consumers’ lives. Our lifestyles are changing, not only due to COVID-19, so we continuously explore where there are new recurring payment histories. Positive video streaming payments were a natural next option to add to Experian Boost,” Jeff Softley, President of Direct-to-Consumer at Experian Consumer Services, tells CNBC Select.

To date, more than 600,000 consumers have added a streaming service account to Experian Boost, according to an Experian spokesperson.

New Experian Boost consumers can already start to add on-time HBO, Hulu, Disney+ and Starz bill payments, while the option will become effective for existing users in mid-November.

How to sign up for Experian Boost

Getting credit for eligible bills with Experian Boost is easy and free. Simply follow these three steps:

  1. Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills.
  2. Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file.
  3. Receive an updated FICO score.

Experian Boost may pull positive payment data as far back as 24 months. Late payments on linked accounts won’t be reported through this service — though you should still pay outstanding bills as soon as possible to avoid late fees.

Experian Boost also includes access to your Experian credit report and FICO score, both updating every 30 days. You’ll also receive Experian credit monitoring and alerts for changes on your credit report, such as new account openings in your name and balance updates.

Learn more about how Experian Boost can help raise your credit score.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
