Don't make the costly mistake of paying late: Credit card late fees may rise to $40 in 2020

Paying your credit card bill late is about to get more expensive in the new year. Credit card late fees are likely to hit $40 in early 2020.
Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will raise the permissible maximum for credit card late payment fees by $1.
CNBC Select breaks down some common questions surrounding the increase and tips on how to avoid late fees.
The CARD Act of 2009 set numerous consumer protections, which included regulations on fees so the penalty for paying your bill late wasn't outrageously high. Late fees were capped at $25 for the first instance and up to $35 for additional violations made within six billing cycles.
Every year, the CFPB makes adjustments to late fees based on inflation. Late fees typically fluctuate annually by about $1 and may increase, decrease or remain the same.
While the CARD Act prevents card issuers from charging excessive late fees that doesn't mean it won't make a dent in your wallet. Nearly ten years later, late fees have increased $5 to a maximum of $40, and when you add on interest charges you pay on your balance, the costs add up.
Card issuers can't raise fees overnight since the law generally requires they give cardholders at least 45 days notice. Some issuers may choose not to increase late fees at all. However, issuers like to copy each other — if one increases late fees, others likely follow suit shortly after.
If you card issuer plans on increasing late fees, expect to receive a notification stating how much and when the change takes effect.
While we recommend always paying at least your minimum payment on time, it's understandable that sometimes you might miss a payment. No one wants to be charged a fee for something that's easily avoidable, so here are some ways you can prevent late fees.
Most credit cards charge late fees, but there are some cards that never charge late fees or provide a one-time fee waiver.
None
None
$0
0% for the first 21 months on balance transfers and 0% for the first 12 months on purchases
16.24% to 26.24% variable
5%, minimum $5
3%
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
1% cash back on all purchases and 1.5% after you make 12 on-time monthly payments
None
$0
None
14.49% to 25.49% variable
None
None
N/A
Terms apply.
None
$100 statement credit when you spend $1,500 in the first 90 days from account opening
$0
4.99% for the first 12 months on balance transfers;
12.49% to 17.99% variable
None
None
N/A
Terms apply.
5% cash back at different places each quarter after you activate bonus categories (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%). Plus, unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
At the end of your first year, Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned
$0
0% for the first 14 months on purchases and balance transfers
13.49% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
None
*See our methodology, terms apply.
5% cash back at different places each quarter after you activate bonus categories (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%). Plus, unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
At the end of your first year, Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned
$0
0% APR for the first 6 months on purchases; 0% APR for the first 18 months on balance transfers
13.49% to 24.49% variable
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
None
Excellent/Good
*See rates and fees, terms apply.
5% cash back in different categories (gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon and more) each quarter, up to the quarterly maximum each time you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned at the end of your first year
$0
0% APR for the first 6 months on purchases; 10.99% APR for the first 6 months on balance transfers
19.49% variable
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
None
Excellent/Good
*See rates and fees, terms apply.
Don't miss: When is a credit card payment considered late?