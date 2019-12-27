Don't make the costly mistake of paying late: Credit card late fees may rise to $40 in 2020

Paying your credit card bill late is about to get more expensive in the new year. Credit card late fees are likely to hit $40 in early 2020. Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will raise the permissible maximum for credit card late payment fees by $1. First-time late fees: $29, up from $28 in 2019

$29, up from $28 in 2019 Subsequent violations made within six billing cycles: $40, up from $39 in 2019 CNBC Select breaks down some common questions surrounding the increase and tips on how to avoid late fees.

Credit card late fees may rise

The CARD Act of 2009 set numerous consumer protections, which included regulations on fees so the penalty for paying your bill late wasn't outrageously high. Late fees were capped at $25 for the first instance and up to $35 for additional violations made within six billing cycles. Every year, the CFPB makes adjustments to late fees based on inflation. Late fees typically fluctuate annually by about $1 and may increase, decrease or remain the same. While the CARD Act prevents card issuers from charging excessive late fees that doesn't mean it won't make a dent in your wallet. Nearly ten years later, late fees have increased $5 to a maximum of $40, and when you add on interest charges you pay on your balance, the costs add up.

When will card issuers implement the increase?

Card issuers can't raise fees overnight since the law generally requires they give cardholders at least 45 days notice. Some issuers may choose not to increase late fees at all. However, issuers like to copy each other — if one increases late fees, others likely follow suit shortly after. If you card issuer plans on increasing late fees, expect to receive a notification stating how much and when the change takes effect.

How to avoid late fees

While we recommend always paying at least your minimum payment on time, it's understandable that sometimes you might miss a payment. No one wants to be charged a fee for something that's easily avoidable, so here are some ways you can prevent late fees. Set up autopay. The easiest way to avoid late fees is to set up autopay. By using autopay, you won't have to worry about remembering to pay your bill each month. You can customize payments for your minimum due, statement balance or other amount.

The easiest way to avoid late fees is to set up autopay. By using autopay, you won't have to worry about remembering to pay your bill each month. You can customize payments for your minimum due, statement balance or other amount. Ask your card issuer for a waiver. If your account is in good standing, and you pay late, call your card issuer to ask if the late fee can be waived. It never hurts to ask, and many issuers can be understanding, especially if this is the first time you've paid late.

If your account is in good standing, and you pay late, call your card issuer to ask if the late fee can be waived. It never hurts to ask, and many issuers can be understanding, especially if this is the first time you've paid late. Use a credit card that doesn't charge a late payment fee. A handful of credit cards boast no late fees whatsoever. If you struggle to pay your bill on time, you might want to consider signing up for one of these cards. You will still be charged interest on any balance you carry from month to month.

Which credit cards don't charge late fees?

Most credit cards charge late fees, but there are some cards that never charge late fees or provide a one-time fee waiver.

Credit cards that have no late fees

Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever Apply Now Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 21 months on balance transfers and 0% for the first 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 16.24% to 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply. On Citi’s secure site

Petal Visa® Credit Card Learn More Rewards 1% cash back on all purchases and 1.5% after you make 12 on-time monthly payments

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 14.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed N/A

Terms apply. Information about the Petal Visa Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

PenFed Promise Visa® Card Learn More Rewards None

Welcome bonus $100 statement credit when you spend $1,500 in the first 90 days from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 4.99% for the first 12 months on balance transfers;

Regular APR 12.49% to 17.99% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed N/A

Terms apply. Information about the PenFed Promise Visa® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Credit cards that waive your first late fee

Discover it® Cash Back Apply Now Rewards 5% cash back at different places each quarter after you activate bonus categories (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%). Plus, unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus At the end of your first year, Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 14 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 13.49% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

*See our methodology, terms apply. On Discover's secure site

Discover it® Balance Transfer Apply Now Rewards 5% cash back at different places each quarter after you activate bonus categories (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%). Plus, unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus At the end of your first year, Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 6 months on purchases; 0% APR for the first 18 months on balance transfers

Regular APR 13.49% to 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

*See rates and fees, terms apply. On Discover's secure website.

Discover it® Student Cash Back Apply Now Rewards 5% cash back in different categories (gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon and more) each quarter, up to the quarterly maximum each time you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 6 months on purchases; 10.99% APR for the first 6 months on balance transfers

Regular APR 19.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

*See rates and fees, terms apply. On Discover's Secure Site

