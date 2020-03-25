Best credit cards with no late fees of March 2020

If you've ever missed a credit card bill payment, you may worry that a late fee is heading your way. Credit card late fees can cost up to $40 and put a serious dent in your wallet if you make a habit of paying past the due date. The exact time a credit card payment is considered late varies, but payments are due the same day and time every month, usually by 5 p.m. (but sometimes later).
Late fees are completely avoidable if you pay your bill on time, whether it's manually or through autopay. But if you're facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus or sometimes forget to pay your bill, there are credit cards with no late fees. Some cards may have no late fees whatsoever, while other cards may waive your first late fee.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down what credit cards have no late fees, so you can have some peace of mind that you won't incur a fee as high as $40 for late payments.
The cards listed below have no late fees whatsoever and also do away with many other fees that are characteristic of other credit cards. All of the cards mentioned have no annual fee and some also have no foreign transaction fees and no penalty APR (which means if you pay late, your interest rate won't spike).
None
None
$0
0% for the first 21 months on balance transfers and 0% for the first 12 months on purchases
14.74% - 24.74% variable
5%, minimum $5
3%
Excellent/Good
3% cash back on goods or services purchased directly from Apple (including Apple retail stores, the Apple online store, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other Apple-owned properties) on Uber and UberEats, at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores, on the Walgreens app and on Walgreens.com, in T-Mobile stores and at Nike, 2% cash back on Apple Pay purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases
None
$0
None
12.49% to 23.49% variable
None
None
N/A
To calculate the rewards you could earn using your Apple Pay card, we assumed that cardholders will use Apple Pay for 70% of their purchases at a rate of 2% cash back, since 70% of all merchants accept Apple Pay, according to an Apple spokesperson. We also assumed the cardholder would use the physical Apple Card for the other 30% of their purchases at a rate of 1% cash back. You may earn a higher or lower return depending on your spending habits.
1% cash back on eligible purchases and 1.5% after you make 12 on-time monthly payments
None
$0
None
14.49% to 25.49% variable
None
None
N/A
None
$100 statement credit when you spend $1,500 in the first 90 days from account opening
$0
4.99% for the first 12 months on balance transfers
12.49% to 17.99% variable
None
None
Good/Excellent
All Discover credit cards waive your first late fee. This one-time fee waiver is a great safety net and should encourage you to make on time payments. Consider setting up autopay for at least the minimum payment so you can ensure you don't make the same mistake twice. In addition to waiving your first late fee, all Discover cards have no penalty APR and no foreign transaction fees.
5% cash back at different places each quarter after you activate bonus categories (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%). Plus, unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
At the end of your first year, Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned
$0
0% for the first 14 months on purchases and balance transfers
13.49% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
None
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus
5% cash back at different places each quarter after you activate bonus categories (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%). Plus, unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
At the end of your first year, Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned
$0
0% APR for the first 6 months on purchases; 0% APR for the first 18 months on balance transfers
13.49% to 24.49% variable
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
None
Excellent/Good
Unlimited 1.5X miles on every dollar spent on all purchases
Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned at the end of your first year
$0
0% APR for the first 14 months on purchases; 10.99% APR for the first 14 months on balance transfers
13.49% to 24.49% variable
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
None
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
5% cash back in different categories (gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon and more) each quarter, up to the quarterly maximum each time you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned at the end of your first year
$0
0% APR for the first 6 months on purchases; 10.99% APR for the first 6 months on balance transfers
14.49% - 23.49% variable
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
None
No credit history
|Category
|Credit card
|Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever
|Apple Card
|Petal® Visa® Credit Card
|PenFed Promise Visa® Card
|Discover it® Cash Back
|Discover it® Balance Transfer
|Discover it® Miles
|Discover it® Student Cash Back
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Late fee
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Penalty APR
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Foreign transaction fee
|3%
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|See below for our methodology
|Learn MoreOn Citi’s secure site
|Learn MoreInformation about the Apple Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
|Learn MoreInformation about the Petal® Visa® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
|Learn MoreInformation about the PenFed Promise Visa® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
|Learn MoreInformation about the PenFed Promise Visa® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
|Learn MoreOn Discover's secure site
|Learn MoreOn Discover's secure site
|Learn MoreOn Discover's secure site
To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.
CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here.
Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses.
CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee.
While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.
