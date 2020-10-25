You have 2 weeks left to earn the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card's huge 80,000-point bonus

If you've been thinking about applying for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, now's as good a time as any. Chase launched a massive 80,000-point bonus last month and it's already set to end on Nov. 8.
In order to earn this huge welcome bonus, you'll need to apply before Nov. 8, get approved and then spend $4,000 on your Sapphire Preferred card within the first three months from account opening.
While you shouldn't open a card just for the bonus offer, it's a nice perk especially if you're gearing up for holiday shopping. The money you spend on upcoming gifts can help you meet the minimum spending requirement.
Below, CNBC Select reviews who's eligible to earn the bonus and apply for the card, plus the value of 80,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points.
5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases
80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
$95
None
15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Prospective new Sapphire Preferred card members will need to meet strict eligibility requirements to qualify for the welcome bonus, but if you've never had any Sapphire product, you're in the clear.
Chase disclaims the following eligibility requirements on its website:
The product is not available to either (i) current cardmembers of any Sapphire credit card, or (ii) previous cardmembers of any Sapphire credit card who received a new cardmember bonus within the last 48 months. If you are an existing Sapphire customer and would like this product, please call the number on the back of your card to see if you are eligible for a product change. You will not receive the new cardmember bonus if you change products.
While Sapphire newbies are able to earn the welcome bonus, previous Sapphire cardholders can as well so long as you don't currently have any Sapphire card (Preferred or Reserve) and didn't receive a new card member bonus for any Sapphire card in the past 48 months.
Here are scenarios that can help you determine your eligibility:
The infamous Chase 5/24 rule limits who can be approved for a new Chase credit card. If you've opened five or more personal credit cards (from any card issuer) within the past 24 months, there's a strong chance you'll be denied for the Sapphire Preferred card.
But if you've opened four or less cards, the 5/24 rule doesn't apply — though that doesn't guarantee you'll be approved. Chase considers a variety of factors during the application process, such as your credit score and credit utilization rate.
Ultimate Rewards points are some of the most valuable credit card rewards. The 80,000-point bonus can be worth up to $1,000 depending on how you redeem them.
Here are some ways you can redeem points and the approximate dollar value:
Another option that is harder to assign a dollar value to is transfers to participating airline and hotel traveler programs, including JetBlue TrueBlue and Marriott Bonvoy™.