You have 2 weeks left to earn the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card's huge 80,000-point bonus

If you've been thinking about applying for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, now's as good a time as any. Chase launched a massive 80,000-point bonus last month and it's already set to end on Nov. 8.

In order to earn this huge welcome bonus, you'll need to apply before Nov. 8, get approved and then spend $4,000 on your Sapphire Preferred card within the first three months from account opening.

While you shouldn't open a card just for the bonus offer, it's a nice perk especially if you're gearing up for holiday shopping. The money you spend on upcoming gifts can help you meet the minimum spending requirement.

Below, CNBC Select reviews who's eligible to earn the bonus and apply for the card, plus the value of 80,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points.