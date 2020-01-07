Chase and DoorDash announce partnership to deliver new dining benefits for select cardholders

Chase and DoorDash announced a new partnership today, January 17, for select cardholders. If you have a Chase card, you may receive a complimentary or discounted DashPass membership.

DashPass offers free delivery and lower service fees from hundreds of restaurants on orders of $12 or more. This service typically costs $9.99 a month, but you can receive up to a year free with an eligible Chase card.

This benefit is similar to the Postmates Unlimited membership Capital One ran on the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card last year (this offer is no longer available).

To activate the DashPass benefit, add your eligible Chase credit card as the default payments in the DoorDash app or online by December 31, 2021.

Eligible Chase credit cards include:

Both Sapphire cards offer free DashPass for a year, while the Freedom and Slate cards offer the first three months free then a 50% discount for the next nine months.

This dining perk is a great addition to already strong slate of benefits available to Chase cardholders. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers 3X points on worldwide dining purchases and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® offers 2X points on worldwide dining purchases, making both cards a smart choice for foodies who travel.

The Chase Freedom®, which offers cardholders a revolving roster of bonus categories each quarter, could offer restaurants as a bonus cash-back category in 2020, but we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out the Chase Freedom 5% cash-back calendar so you can plan your spending for January through March.

Information about the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Freedom®, Chase Freedom Student®, and Chase Slate® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.