Here are the best Chase credit cards for earning rewards and getting out of debt

Chase credit cards offer distinct rewards programs for cash-back enthusiasts and travelers, as well as buzzed-about card designs. When the Chase Sapphire Reserve® launched in 2016 with a revamped metal card design, so many people applied that there was a shortage of the metal needed to make the card.
Many Chase cards regularly make headlines when new changes are made, such as when Chase added Lyft and DoorDash benefits to select cards last year and, more recently, made last minute changes to the Chase Freedom® cash-back calendar with the addition of select streaming subscriptions for April through June.
Whether you're looking to earn rewards, pay off debt, travel or simplify business expenses, there's a Chase credit card for you.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down the best Chase credit cards in six categories so you can open the best card based on your spending habits.
5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 1% cash back on all other purchases
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a $5 minimum. After, 5% ($5 minimum).
3%
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus
Who's this for? If you're looking to maximize cash-back in a variety of rotating categories, the Chase Freedom® credit card may be the card for you. Cardholders earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%) and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
The cash-back calendar changes every quarter and currently includes grocery stores (excluding Target and Walmart), select streaming services, gym memberships and fitness clubs from April to June. (Learn more about how Chase classifies bonus category purchases.)
Beyond rewards, you can take advantage of no annual fee and a competitive no-interest period for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (then 14.99% to 23.74% variable APR). A balance transfer is one of the best ways to get out of debt while saving money on interest. If you have an existing high-interest credit card balance, the Freedom card could help you dig out much faster. (However, there is another card with no balance transfer fee, which we reveal below.)
The Freedom card also provides select partner benefits, such as 5% cash back on Lyft purchases through March 2022 and complimentary three months of DashPass, plus 50% off for the next nine months when you activate by December 31, 2021. This perk provides you with free delivery on DoorDash orders over $12 and lower service fees.
If you don't want to deal with rotating bonus categories and rewards activation, consider the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, which we review below as our pick for best no-annual-fee Chase card.
1.5% cash back on every purchase
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a $5 minimum. After, 5% ($5 minimum).
3%
Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus
Who's this for? Consumers who want a simple rewards program that doesn't require much optimizing should consider the Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card. Cardholders earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase with no rotating bonus categories or activation.
If you want to maximize rewards within the first few months of account opening, there's a generous welcome bonus with a low spending requirement: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening.
While the Freedom Unlimited card has a different cash-back program from the Freedom card, it also has no annual fee and special financing. You can benefit from a 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then 14.99% to 23.74% variable APR).
This card also offers 5% cash back on Lyft purchases through March 2022 and complimentary three months of DashPass with 50% off for the next nine months. Simply activate by December 31, 2021.
None
None
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
14.99% to 23.74% variable
$0 on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, 5% ($5 minimum)
3%
Excellent/Good
Who's this for? Balance transfer cards are a great asset for getting out of debt. And no-fee balance transfer credit cards, such as the Chase Slate® credit card, are even more valuable.
What this card lacks in rewards, it makes up with it's 0% APR offer: Cardholders receive no interest for the first 15 months from account opening on balance transfers and purchases (after, 14.99% to 23.74% variable APR).
The Chase Slate comes with no annual fee. There are also no balance transfer fees as long as you make the transfer within the first 60 days from account opening. Any transfers afterwards will incur a 5% fee ($5 minimum).
While this card doesn't offer rewards, you can benefit from a complimentary three months of DashPass, followed by 50% off for the next nine months. Activate by December 31, 2021.
5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases
60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
$95
None
15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
None
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
Who's this for? Frequent travelers can benefit from a competitive rewards program and more value on travel redemptions with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® credit card. Cardholders earn 2X points on travel and dining worldwide and 1X points on all other purchases for a reasonable $95 annual fee.
Plus you can earn a sizable welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This can be worth up to $750 if you redeem points for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal (CUR).
That's because points are worth 25% more when redeemed towards airfare, hotels, car rentals and other eligible travel through the CUR portal. This unique benefit is a great way to maximize the value of rewards.
Aside from rewards, cardholders can benefit from a variety of travel perks, such as no foreign transaction fees, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement. And like the other Chase cards mentioned, you receive Lyft and DoorDash benefits.
If you're looking for a luxury travel card with enhanced rewards and benefits, check out the Chase Sapphire Reserve® below.
10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
$550
None
16.99% to 23.99% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
Who's this for? The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is the beefed-up version of the Sapphire Preferred card, with more robust rewards and benefits programs that are suitable for people looking to travel in luxury. Cardholders earn 3X points on dining and travel purchases that can be redeemed for 50% more value through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal.
You'll also receive a $300 annual statement credit to apply to qualifying travel expenses, such as airfare, hotels, tolls and more. This credit can help you upgrade to an extra-space seat or offset the cost of staying another night at a hotel.
Another benefit for frequent fliers is a statement credit of up to $100 every four years for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees. And if you want to relax before a flight, the Sapphire Reserve's complimentary Priority Pass Select membership gives you access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide with free amenities, such as Wi-Fi, snacks and beverages.
When it comes to lodging, you can book through the Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection to take advantage of upgrades upon arrival, complimentary breakfast for two, flexible check-in times, extra amenities and special discounts (upon availability).
Keep in mind the Sapphire Reserve has a steep $550 annual fee, which is in line with other premium credit cards and can be offset by the numerous statement credit offers. Though that doesn't mean it makes sense for everyone. If you want a lower annual fee, consider the Sapphire Preferred ($95 a year).
Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases
Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening
$0
0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers
13.24% to 19.24% variable
5%, $5 minimum
3%
Excellent
Who's this for? Small business owners have a lot on their plate, but expenses can be simplified with a small business card, such as the Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card. This card has no annual fee and allows you to open employee cards at no additional cost with the ability to set individual spending limits.
All purchases made by you and your employees earn cash back geared toward common business expenses: Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%) as well as 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%). All other purchases earn 1% cash back.
The Ink Business Cash Credit Card provides helpful travel perks, such as no foreign transaction fees, auto rental collision damage waiver and trip cancellation/trip interruption insurance.
This card also comes with purchase protection and extended warranty protection.
|Category
|Best cash-back card
|Best no annual fee card
|Best balance transfer card
|Best travel card
|Best luxury card
|Best small business card
|Credit card
|Chase Freedom®
|Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card
|Chase Slate®
|Chase Sapphire Preferred®
|Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|Ink Business Cash℠ credit card
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$95
|$550
|$0
|Rewards
|5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 1% cash back on all other purchases
|1.5% cash back on every purchase
|This card doesn't earn cash back, points or miles
|5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases
|10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
|Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases
|See below for our methodology
|Learn MoreInformation about the Chase Freedom® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
|Learn MoreInformation about the Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
|Learn MoreInformation about the Chase Slate® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
|Learn MoreOn Chase's secure site
|Learn MoreOn Chase's secure site
|Learn MoreInformation about the Ink Business Cash℠ credit card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
To determine which credit cards offer the best value for various categories, CNBC Select analyzed Chase credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.
CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here.
Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses.
CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee.
While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.
Information about the Chase Freedom® Card, Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card, Chase Slate® and Ink Business Cash℠ credit card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.