Here are the best Chase credit cards for earning rewards and getting out of debt

Best Chase credit cards

Best cash-back card

Chase Freedom® Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a $5 minimum. After, 5% ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Pros No annual fee

Long intro 0% APR period for purchases and balance transfers

Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card

Generous welcome bonus

Opportunity to earn up to 5% cash back in select categories upon activation Cons Bonus categories must be activated each quarter

Cash-back program limits 5% cash-back earnings to $1,500 a quarter

3% fee charged on foreign transactions Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $539

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $539 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,894 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus

Best no-annual-fee card

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card Rewards 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a $5 minimum. After, 5% ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee 3% Pros No annual fee

Long intro 0% APR period for purchases and balance transfers

Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card

Generous welcome bonus Cons Below average 1.5% cash back

3% fee charged on foreign transactions Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $532

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $532 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,859 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus

Who's this for? Consumers who want a simple rewards program that doesn't require much optimizing should consider the Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card. Cardholders earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase with no rotating bonus categories or activation. If you want to maximize rewards within the first few months of account opening, there's a generous welcome bonus with a low spending requirement: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening. While the Freedom Unlimited card has a different cash-back program from the Freedom card, it also has no annual fee and special financing. You can benefit from a 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then 14.99% to 23.74% variable APR). This card also offers 5% cash back on Lyft purchases through March 2022 and complimentary three months of DashPass with 50% off for the next nine months. Simply activate by December 31, 2021.

Best balance transfer card

Chase Slate® Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee $0 on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Pros No annual fee

One of the longest intro periods for a no-fee balance transfer card Cons 3% foreign transaction fee

No rewards program Transfer timeline: Balances must be transferred within 60 days from account opening

Transfer timeline: Balances must be transferred within 60 days from account opening Estimated total fees and interest on debt repayment: $452

Best travel card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Rewards 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Pros Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Transfer points to leading frequent travel programs at a 1:1 rate, including: IHG® Rewards Club, Marriott Bonvoy™ and World of Hyatt®

Free DashPass subscription for a minimum of a year when you activate by December 31, 2021

Travel protections include: auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

No hotel-specific perks or credits

No introductory 0% APR Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,006

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,006 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,028 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus

Who's this for? Frequent travelers can benefit from a competitive rewards program and more value on travel redemptions with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® credit card. Cardholders earn 2X points on travel and dining worldwide and 1X points on all other purchases for a reasonable $95 annual fee. Plus you can earn a sizable welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This can be worth up to $750 if you redeem points for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal (CUR). That's because points are worth 25% more when redeemed towards airfare, hotels, car rentals and other eligible travel through the CUR portal. This unique benefit is a great way to maximize the value of rewards. Aside from rewards, cardholders can benefit from a variety of travel perks, such as no foreign transaction fees, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement. And like the other Chase cards mentioned, you receive Lyft and DoorDash benefits. If you're looking for a luxury travel card with enhanced rewards and benefits, check out the Chase Sapphire Reserve® below.

Best luxury travel card

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rewards 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Pros $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years

Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Free DashPass subscription for a minimum of a year when you activate by December 31, 2021

$60 DoorDash credit in 2020 and 2021

Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership Cons High $550 annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

No introductory APR

Relatively high balance transfer fee Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,231

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,231 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,755 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus

Who's this for? The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is the beefed-up version of the Sapphire Preferred card, with more robust rewards and benefits programs that are suitable for people looking to travel in luxury. Cardholders earn 3X points on dining and travel purchases that can be redeemed for 50% more value through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. You'll also receive a $300 annual statement credit to apply to qualifying travel expenses, such as airfare, hotels, tolls and more. This credit can help you upgrade to an extra-space seat or offset the cost of staying another night at a hotel. Another benefit for frequent fliers is a statement credit of up to $100 every four years for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees. And if you want to relax before a flight, the Sapphire Reserve's complimentary Priority Pass Select membership gives you access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide with free amenities, such as Wi-Fi, snacks and beverages. When it comes to lodging, you can book through the Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection to take advantage of upgrades upon arrival, complimentary breakfast for two, flexible check-in times, extra amenities and special discounts (upon availability). Keep in mind the Sapphire Reserve has a steep $550 annual fee, which is in line with other premium credit cards and can be offset by the numerous statement credit offers. Though that doesn't mean it makes sense for everyone. If you want a lower annual fee, consider the Sapphire Preferred ($95 a year).

Best business card

Ink Business Cash℠ credit card Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%); 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%); 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.24% to 19.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent Pros No annual fee

Free employee cards

Cash back geared toward popular business expenses

Special financing offer for purchases Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Learn More View More

Who's this for? Small business owners have a lot on their plate, but expenses can be simplified with a small business card, such as the Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card. This card has no annual fee and allows you to open employee cards at no additional cost with the ability to set individual spending limits. All purchases made by you and your employees earn cash back geared toward common business expenses: Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year (then 1%) as well as 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year (then 1%). All other purchases earn 1% cash back. The Ink Business Cash Credit Card provides helpful travel perks, such as no foreign transaction fees, auto rental collision damage waiver and trip cancellation/trip interruption insurance. This card also comes with purchase protection and extended warranty protection.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value for various categories, CNBC Select analyzed Chase credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits. Information about the Chase Freedom® Card, Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card, Chase Slate® and Ink Business Cash℠ credit card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.