How credit card issuers classify purchases for bonus rewards

If you have a rewards credit card that earns cash back, points or miles, you may earn bonus rewards in common spending categories, such as travel, dining and groceries. But card issuers (American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and Discover) differ in how they classify what purchases qualify for extra rewards.

Card issuers use merchant category codes (MCCs) to classify purchases. But they have no control over which MCC a merchant receives, so that's a factor to consider when looking at what purchases qualify for bonus rewards.

If you purchase groceries at a wholesale club, like Costco, for example, you typically won't earn rewards under the supermarket category. And if you grab food at restaurant located in a hotel, it may not qualify for dining rewards. This can be confusing, especially if you have more than one credit card.

Below, CNBC Select reviews what expenses the major credit card issuers consider for bonus rewards on travel, dining, groceries, gas, streaming services and entertainment (as applicable).