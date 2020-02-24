99% of merchants in the U.S. who accept credit cards now take American Express

It may seem like a minor issue, but it can be rather annoying when you pull out an American Express card to pay for your dry cleaning only to have the store owner tell you they only accept Visa or Mastercard. But this issue is becoming much less common in recent years: The most recent Nilson Report, a leading credit card industry resource, found that 99% of credit card-accepting merchants in the U.S. can now accept Amex.

Amex was accepted at 10.6 million U.S. merchant locations at the end of 2019, which is the same as Discover. In comparison, Visa and Mastercard were accepted at 10.7 million U.S. locations. Last year, almost a million new U.S. locations began accepting Amex.

"American Express cards, whether personal, co-brand, small business or corporate, now have even greater utility because our cardmembers can use them with more confidence in more places," Anré Williams, group president of global merchant and network services at American Express, said in the press release.

