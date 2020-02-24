99% of merchants in the U.S. who accept credit cards now take American Express

It may seem like a minor issue, but it can be rather annoying when you pull out an American Express card to pay for your dry cleaning only to have the store owner tell you they only accept Visa or Mastercard. But this issue is becoming much less common in recent years: The most recent Nilson Report, a leading credit card industry resource, found that 99% of credit card-accepting merchants in the U.S. can now accept Amex.
Amex was accepted at 10.6 million U.S. merchant locations at the end of 2019, which is the same as Discover. In comparison, Visa and Mastercard were accepted at 10.7 million U.S. locations. Last year, almost a million new U.S. locations began accepting Amex.
"American Express cards, whether personal, co-brand, small business or corporate, now have even greater utility because our cardmembers can use them with more confidence in more places," Anré Williams, group president of global merchant and network services at American Express, said in the press release.
If you're looking to open a new Amex credit card, there are plenty of choices that offer robust rewards programs in common spending categories, such as gas, groceries, dining and travel. Check out some of CNBC Select reviews of the top offers below.
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases
$250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first 3 months
$95
0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
14.49% to 25.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3%, $5 minimum
2.7%
Excellent/Good
3X Membership Rewards® points on eligible travel, transit and at restaurants worldwide and 1X Membership Rewards® points on all other purchases
30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$150
Not applicable
See rates and fees
See rates and fees
None
Excellent/Good
4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$250
Not applicable
See rates and fees
See rates and fees
None
Excellent/Good
Earn 3 miles per dollar spent at hotels, 3 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 1.5 miles on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases
Earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 3 months, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership
$250
None
17.24% to 26.24% variable
N/A
None
Excellent/Good
