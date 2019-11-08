Best credit cards for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck credits of November 2019

Even if you only fly a few times a year, the hassle of waiting in airport security lines is often enough to justify signing up for TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. These two U.S. government programs are designed to minimize the amount of time spent waiting in queues, which is a pretty nice travel perk.

Before applying for either program, it's important that you know the difference between them. Global Entry grants members expedited entry back into the U.S. after traveling internationally. For $100, approved members get a five-year membership that includes both Global Entry and TSA PreCheck. If you rarely travel abroad and don't want to pay for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck is $85 and gives you expedited security screenings at participating airports.

It's generally recommended that you apply for Global Entry rather than just TSA PreCheck. For just $15 more, Global Entry grants you access to both.

As more and more travel credit cards compete for customers, they are increasingly offering a TSA PreCheck/Global Entry credit as a benefit to cardholders. For instance, when using any of the five credit cards listed below to pay for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee, you will be reimbursed up to $100 in the form of a statement credit. The best part is, this offer is typically available every four years, so it's not a one-time perk.

Credit cards that offer this perk usually come with an annual fee, but when you consider all the additional rewards you can earn using the card regularly, it usually offsets the costs.

Here are top travel credit cards that offer Global Entry and/or TSA PreCheck credit, ranked from lowest to highest annual fee: