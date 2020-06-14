Here are the best credit cards for cell phone protection of June 2020

Dropping your phone is never a pleasant experience, especially if you lack a case, screen protector and/or phone insurance.

Phones already cost so much — newer Apple, Samsung and Google models cost upwards of $1,000 — making repairs an expense you don't want to deal with. However, Americans spent $3.4 billion to replace more than 50 million cracked smartphone screens in 2018, according to a SquareTrade study.

The cost to replace a screen is steep, especially if you opted-out of insurance with your phone provider. For instance, it costs $329 to replace the screen on an iPhone 11 Pro Max that's out of warranty.

But there's a way you can avoid paying steep costs for damage to or theft of your phone — simply pay for your monthly cell phone bill with an eligible credit card that offers a cell phone protection plan. While this benefit has become increasingly popular among card issuers, it's still not common, making it something to look for when you choose your next card.

Below, CNBC Select reviews how credit card cell phone protection works and what credit cards offer it.