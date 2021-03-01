Skip Navigation
Credit Cards

These 12 Amex cards will soon offer cell phone protection for damage or theft

American Express will soon provide eligible card members with cell phone protection, allowing you to be reimbursed for repair or replacement costs (terms apply).

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

If you’ve dropped your cell phone before, you’re familiar with the rush of adrenaline that occurs when you pick it up to check for damage. After all, the costs to repair a cracked screen or more serious damage can add up. For instance, you'll pay $329 to replace the screen on an iPhone 11 Pro Max that’s out of warranty.

While you can pay for cell phone insurance, you can save money on protection plans by using a credit card that offers cell phone protection at no additional cost.

American Express is launching a new cell phone protection benefit on 12 U.S. consumer and small business cards that can reimburse you for damage or theft of your eligible cell phone. This new benefit will be effective on April 1, 2021 and help you offset repair or replacement costs, subject to terms.

Here’s what you need to know about Amex’s upcoming cell phone protection benefit.

American Express cell phone protection

This launch will mark the first time American Express cards provide cell phone protection.

Here are the 12 eligible cards:

Amex’s cell phone protection plan offers coverage if your cell phone is stolen or damaged, including a cracked screen. You can be reimbursed for the repair or replacement costs for up to two approved claims, with a maximum of $800 per claim or $1,600 per 12-month period. The coverage amounts are generous compared to cards from other issuers that generally offer $600 per claim or $1,200 per 12-month period.

While there is a $50 deductible per approved claim, this is standard since cards from other issuers charge $25, $50 or $100 per claim.

In order to benefit from coverage, your cell phone line must be listed on a wireless bill and the prior month’s wireless bill must be paid with your eligible card.

For more information about the coverage, check out the guide to benefits at americanexpress.com/CPPTerms.

