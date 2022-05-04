The Fed raising rates means credit card debt is even more expensive — here's how a 0% APR card can help you save

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

How rising interest rates can hurt your wallet

The headlines around interest rates typically reference mortgages, as even a slight increase in a mortgage's APR can mean paying tens of thousands of dollars more in interest over time. However, higher interest rates for credit cards also hurt and can be a reoccurring budget killer. For example, if you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, your interest rate is 16.24% - 23.24% variable on purchases. Even at the lower 16.24% interest rate with a $5,000 balance and a $300 monthly payment, you'll accrue over $700 in interest over 20 months. If your interest rate goes up 2 points, the total interest you'll pay would be over $800. Select recommends that you don't spend more than you have and that you always pay off your credit card balance on time and in full to avoid interest and late payment fees. But sometimes, consumers may not have enough cash to pay off their entire statement balance or need to finance a large but essential purchase. And with the increasing cost of living, every dollar leaving your wallet for unnecessary expenses hurts even more. So, instead of paying interest to your credit card issuer, you may consider using a 0% intro APR credit card to pay down your principal balance and avoid racking up more interest charges.

How to maximize a 0% intro APR credit card

You can use a 0% intro APR credit card in two ways, including making purchases directly on the card or initiating a balance transfer from one card to another. Last tax season, I used the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card to pay my tax bill. However, I wanted to split up the payments over time and fortunately the card had a 0% intro APR offer for the first 15 months after account opening, then 15.24% - 25.24% variable APR thereafter. Therefor, I haven't had to pay any interest charges as, I've been making on-time payments on it. Plus I was able to earn the welcome bonus along the way. So using one of these cards can be a great strategy when you have large purchases that you need to finance, but it's important to make sure you have a plan to pay down your credit card debt. Otherwise, it can be a slippery slope into further debt. Here's how you can use a 0% intro credit card to your advantage. 0% intro APR card for new purchases For example, if you know you have a large purchase coming up, maybe it's a new iPhone or kitchen renovation, you may consider using a card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. It offers 0% intro APR on new purchases for the first 15 months of card membership (15.24% to 25.24% variable APR after that). This means you can pay off your purchase over the course of 15 months without accruing any interest.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

Regular APR 15.24% to 25.24% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

0% intro APR card for balance transfers If you have debt that you need to pay down but you're drowning in interest charges, consider transferring your balance to a card like the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. It gives you a 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer (13.99% - 23.99% variable afterwards). However, keep in mind you will need to pay a 5% fee to bring your balance from another card to this one. While it often makes sense to pay a balance transfer fee if you have a high amount of credit card debt, you'll want to run the numbers before you initiate a balance transfer to make sure the fee you're paying is less than what you would pay in interest.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 21 months on balance transfers; 0% for 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 13.99% - 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Balances can be transferred within 4 months from account opening

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers Cons 3% foreign transaction fee Learn More View More

Bottom line

The focus in recent months has been on interest rates for homes, but with over 180 million Americans currently holding a credit card, interest rate shifts also affect the plastic in your wallet. While low-interest debt may make sense to hold onto to prioritize investing, credit card debt is never good to have. However, a 0% intro APR credit card is a solid way to consolidate credit card debt and/or avoid interest charges altogether. If you currently have credit card debt, especially with looming rumors of an oncoming recession, it's advantageous to eliminate your high-interest debt as quickly as possible. Additionally, be sure your emergency fund is fully funded to protect you in case you incur unexpected expenses.

