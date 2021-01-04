Skip Navigation
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

How to use a balance transfer to pay off credit card debt in 2021

Credit cards typically comes with high interest rates, making it hard to pay off debt quickly. Here's how a balance transfer can help you pay off credit card debt it 2021.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Credit card debt can add up fast, especially right after the holiday season. But for anyone looking to tackle their debt in 2021, there are a handful of credit cards that can help you wipe out a big balance without getting dinged with expensive interest charges.

The average credit card APR is 16.43%, but you could be paying even more if you have a less than stellar credit score. These interest charges can hinder your ability to repay debt since any payments you make go toward your principal balance and interest.

But if you move your debt to a balance transfer card that offers no interest for up to 20 months, you can save a large chunk of money and pay off your credit card faster. With an intro 0% APR balance transfer card, any payments you make will go toward your principal balance.

Here’s how you can save money with a balance transfer, some helpful tips for choosing the best balance transfer card and CNBC Select's recommendations for the best balance transfer cards.

How much money can you save with a balance transfer?

A balance transfer card is a great way to temporarily avoid interest charges while you repay debt. If you’re aggressive with your repayment plan, you can manage to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Let’s take a scenario where you have a $5,000 balance and pay $200 each month toward that debt. Assuming you have the average 16.43% APR, you’ll pay $1,162 in interest charges, and it will take you 31 months to repay your debt.

But if you transfer your balance to the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card — which offers a 0% APR for the first 20 billing cycles — and maintain the same $200 monthly payment, you’ll only wind up paying about $193 in interest and fees (that’s $43 in interest and a one-time $150 balance transfer fee). Plus, you’ll be able to pay off your debt in 26 months. After the intro period, a 13.99% to 23.99% variable APR applies, but for our calculations we assumed the average 16.43% APR.

Overall, you’ll save roughly $969 and pay off your debt five months faster if you open a balance transfer card.

How to choose the best balance transfer card

While a balance transfer is pretty straightforward, you’ll have to look out for a few things before moving your debt to a new card. Here are some tips that can help you find the right card.

  1. Review the credit requirements: Many balance transfer cards require good credit or excellent credit. If you have bad credit, it can be difficult to qualify for a balance transfer card, and you should consider alternatives, like a personal loan.
  2. Understand the terms of your balance transfer: Before applying for a balance transfer credit card, review the terms associated with your offer, including: limits on the amount of debt you can transfer, length of the intro 0% APR, timeframe to transfer your debt and the balance transfer fee.
  3. Assess any fees associated with the balance transfer: More likely than not, you'll need to pay a balance transfer fee ranging from 3% to 5% of the total transfer. Calculate how much the fee will be, then see if it’s worthwhile. You can also consider a no-fee balance transfer card, like the Wings Visa Platinum Card, but there are currently few alternative no-fee cards available.

Best balance transfer cards

Balance transfer cards come in all shapes and sizes, with some offering rewards and others offering a long intro 0% APR on both balance transfers and new purchases. Here are CNBC Select’s picks for the best balance transfer credit cards.

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

Learn More
Information about the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    None

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 20 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases

  • Regular APR

    13.99% to 23.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    3%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2% to 3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Citi® Double Cash Card

Learn More
On Citi's secure site

  • Rewards

    2% cash back: 1% on all purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

  • Welcome bonus

    No current offer

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

  • Regular APR

    13.99% - 23.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever

Learn More
Information about the Citi Simplicity® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    None

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 18 months on purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    14.74% to 24.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Aspire Platinum Mastercard®

Learn More
Information about the Aspire Platinum Mastercard® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    None

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 6 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    8.15% to 18.00% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    2%, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    1%

  • Credit needed

    Good/Fair

See our methodology, terms apply.


Information about the Wings Visa Platinum Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
