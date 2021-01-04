How to use a balance transfer to pay off credit card debt in 2021

Credit card debt can add up fast, especially right after the holiday season. But for anyone looking to tackle their debt in 2021, there are a handful of credit cards that can help you wipe out a big balance without getting dinged with expensive interest charges.

The average credit card APR is 16.43%, but you could be paying even more if you have a less than stellar credit score. These interest charges can hinder your ability to repay debt since any payments you make go toward your principal balance and interest.

But if you move your debt to a balance transfer card that offers no interest for up to 20 months, you can save a large chunk of money and pay off your credit card faster. With an intro 0% APR balance transfer card, any payments you make will go toward your principal balance.

Here’s how you can save money with a balance transfer, some helpful tips for choosing the best balance transfer card and CNBC Select's recommendations for the best balance transfer cards.