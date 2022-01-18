Is a credit card balance transfer fee worth paying?

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

However, there's typically a fee to complete a balance transfer, and it's usually 3%. But is it worth paying?

A balance transfer credit card is an excellent way to refinance existing credit card debt, especially since credit card interest rates can go as high as 30%. By transferring your balance to a card with a 0% intro APR, you can quickly dodge mounting interest costs and give yourself repayment flexibility.

If you have a significant amount of credit card debt, the 3% balance transfer fee (or sometimes even a 5% fee) is absolutely worth paying when transferring your balance to a card that has a 0% intro APR offer, but only if you still need time to pay off a balance. The alternative option of paying high interest rates on your current card isn't a financially sound decision.

However, if you can pay off your balance immediately and in full on your current card, that is more ideal. You'll save on any new interest fees as well as a balance transfer fee.

But what do the numbers actually look like if you do decide to execute a balance transfer?

Crunching the numbers

If you have the following balances, this is what a 3% balance transfer fee looks like:

$500 balance transfer = $15 fee

$1,000 balance transfer = $30 fee

$2,000 balance transfer = $60 fee

$5,000 balance transfer = $150 fee

$10,000 balance transfer = $300 fee

Once you get into larger figures, you may want to consider a different financial product to refinance your credit card debt like a personal loan or personal line of credit. In addition, a large balance on a balance transfer credit card could negatively impact your credit score.

But let's say you had a $2,000 balance on a credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. The interest rate on the card ranges from 15.99% to 22.99%, based on credit worthiness with either $5 or 5% of the amount of the transfer, whichever is greater. Even on the low end and paying $100 per month, it will cost you an extra $338 in interest to pay off over 23 months. That is much more than a $60 fee for a 3% balance transfer.

If you have a $5,000 balance (with a 15.99% APR) and plan on paying at least $750/month, the balance transfer fee is still significantly less than the $271 in interest you'd pay. And even if you pay $1,000/month, the $150 fee is still less than the collective interest.

This goes to show how credit card debt can rack up quickly, and by paying a small fee, you can quickly dodge a bullet and give yourself more repayment flexibility.

Note that some credit cards charge a 5% balance transfer fee, so make sure to read the fine print before executing a transfer. A 5% balance transfer fee will change the math above, but can still be worth it.