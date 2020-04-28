Can you transfer more than one balance to a 0% APR card?

Credit card debt burdens many Americans, but completing a balance transfer is a way to dig yourself out. Balance transfer credit cards offer interest-free periods, often 12 to 21 months, that you can use to pay off high-interest credit card debt faster than chipping away at balances on an existing card that charges interest. If you have credit card debt on multiple cards, it can be a good idea to consolidate it to one balance transfer card to save money on interest charges and manage your debt better. You can generally transfer as many balances as you want to a single 0% APR card, but you'll need to meet certain requirements. Below, we provide a step-by-step guide to transferring more than one balance to a 0% APR card.

How to transfer multiple balances to a 0% APR card

Open a card from a different issuer Calculate how much debt you want to transfer Review the balance transfer limits Transfer debt within the eligible time period

1. Open a card from a different issuer

Balance transfers can't be completed between cards from the same issuer, so you'll need to check that the cards with debt differ from the balance transfer card you plan to open. Be careful with debt on co-branded cards, since those cards may not have the issuer present in the card's name. You'll need to verify the issuer by checking your cardholder agreement, calling customer service or searching online. For instance, if you have debt on a Citi card you can't transfer debt to another Citi card. And if you're looking to transfer debt from both a Citi card and a Discover card, opt for a balance transfer card that isn't from either of those issuers, such as cards from Amex, Wells Fargo, Chase and Bank of America.

2. Calculate how much debt you want to transfer

When you're looking to complete a balance transfer, you should take note of the amount of debt you want to transfer. Add up all the balances across your existing cards to calculate your total balance, which is important to know for the next step. So if you have $3,000 on one card and $4,000 on another, your total balance would be $7,000.

3. Review the balance transfer limits

Once you open a balance transfer card, you'll need to consider the amount of debt you're actually allowed to transfer. While you want to transfer the total balance you calculated in step two, you may not be able to. Card issuers often limit the total balance(s) you can transfer to a percentage of your credit limit or specific dollar amount. For instance, terms for the Chase Freedom® credit card state that the total amount of your balance transfer request can't exceed the lesser of your available credit limit or $15,000. For example, if you open the Chase Freedom card and receive a $10,000 credit limit, you should be able to transfer up to $10,000. But if your credit limit is $20,000, transfers would be limited to $15,000. It's also important to know that balance transfer limits also consider any new purchases charged to your card as well as any balance transfer fees. So if you have a $10,000 credit limit and charge $3,000 in new purchases, you'll only be able to transfer up to $7,000. In addition, some balance transfer cards incur a 3% fee, which will also be applied to your total limit. Keep in mind that balance transfer requests vary among card issuers and cardholders. The balance transfer limit you receive can vary based upon your credit history at the time you submit the request.

4. Transfer debt within the eligible time period

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.