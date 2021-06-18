How this couple tackled $25,000 in credit card debt and improved a bad credit score in just 14 months

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

In May 2018, I quit my job as a youth leadership program director without having secured another. It was an abrupt decision to leave a role I had been doing for three years with nothing else lined up, but it was necessary for my mental health. The question for me wasn't so much of if I would find another job, but when I would find one with comparable pay and benefits.

When I quit, we didn't have much of a financial safety net. My husband was in graduate school and we had a 6-month-old baby — we were already struggling to make ends meet. We weren't behind on any bills, but also not truly moving ahead in tackling the nearly $25,000 we owed in credit card debt.

Before I left my job, I was able to make the minimum payments to keep my cards active, but I hadn't made any progress toward completely paying off the balances on my five credit cards. Midway through the summer, I still hadn't secured a full-time role, and I saw my credit score dip below 600 as a result of a few missed credit card and student loan payments.

It was stressful to watch my score fall by nearly 75 points, but I also knew that there wasn't much I could do to fix it while I didn't have a steady income. Once I was able to find another job, earn more money and get consistent with on-time payments, I knew my score would rise in due time.

As fate would have it, both my husband and I found full-time work by the end of the summer. Now that we were once again a two-income family, we sat down together to make some plans. We set a financial goal to simply bring all our accounts current and decided to set up a spreadsheet in Google Sheets to help us review bills and expenses each month.

I found that organization is critical when you're struggling to make ends meet. Creating a debt repayment plan was our first step, and tracking our expenses made our goals more achievable. But you also have to be ready to adjust your goals depending on what life throws at you.

Conversations about money and debt are rarely comfortable, but my husband and I both knew we had to approach our finances in a more strategic way. We had to get honest about how much we were paying in interest on credit cards and understand how to make progress in decreasing our debt.

While we were able to bring all our accounts current in the months after we both got full-time jobs, it wasn't until the spring of 2020 that we found opportunities to set our debt reduction plan in motion.

As a couple, we strategically opened new credit cards with Discover and Citi in February 2020 in order to consolidate our debt. We took advantage of low transfer fees to transfer balances, which gave us 0% interest for 12 months. When I got my first credit cards in my 20s, I didn't understand how balance transfer cards worked, and in hindsight, it's one of the things I wish I understood better when I was establishing credit history.