The top reasons people get into credit card debt—and how to avoid them, from an Equifax expert

Nobody wants to fall into debt, but it happens all too easily — and quickly. Some of the most common expenses that throw people into credit card debt are unexpected medical bills, emergency expenses and even just everyday spending, such as on groceries, that adds up. But according to Beverly Anderson, president of global consumer solutions at Equifax (one of the three main credit bureaus), the top reasons people get into credit card debt are actually quite predictable since the majority of people who take it on make the following three mistakes. Here are the most common traps to look out for so you can steer your finances towards long-term health:

1. You don't have a budget

Not everyone loves the 'B word,' but since many Americans underestimate exactly how much they spend each month, budgeting can open your eyes on ways to easily save. "A consumer should look at how much they're making and what they're spending," Anderson tells CNBC Select. "Knowing exactly where you stand and what you can afford may help you better manage financial commitments." You may be able to identify places where you can make some changes to your daily or monthly spending, whether it's an expensive gym membership or your monthly grocery delivery. Can you workout outside or at home instead? Can you make time to go grocery shopping so you don't have to pay for it to be done for you? Anderson suggests looking at how much you pay for these convenient purchases — and whether that "convenience" is actually helpful if it comes with costly debt. In addition to trimming costs, it's also important to allocate some money in your budget to a savings account to anticipate a major expense in the future. Experts recommend stashing three to six months of net income away for a rainy day so that when large purchases arise, they don't wipe out your progress.

2. You don't pay what you can

3. You don't keep a low debt to credit ratio

Your debt to credit ratio, also known as your credit utilization rate, is the ratio that shows how much of available credit you are using (your credit card balance) compared to the total amount you have available (your credit card limit). Credit utilization is important when you want to dig out of debt, since maxing out credit cards gives you very little flexibility for paying in forms other than cash. It also means you could be racking up interest charges nearly faster than you pay your balance off, especially if you only make the minimum payment. It also has implications for your credit score: lenders and creditors generally prefer to see a credit utilization rate of under 30%, and it's even better to shoot for the lowest percentage possible (less than 10%) to get the best credit score. A high credit score qualifies you for the lowest APR on credit products, which will ultimately get you out of debt faster. Help keep your credit card balance low when financing debt or new purchases with a 0% APR credit card. The Citi Simplicity® Card offers a lengthy 0% interest intro period: 21 months of interest-free financing on balance transfers and no interest on new purchases for the first 12 months (after 14.74% to 24.74% variable APR).

Bottom line

Your chances of going into credit card debt can depend on a number of factors, but there are ways you can prevent it. While your particular financial situation plays a big part, you do have complete control when it comes to monitoring what you charge on your card and how you plan to pay it back. Ensure you are making on-time payments, whether it's the full amount of your balance or the minimum payment because racking up credit card debt can really set you back when it comes to achieving a good credit score, qualifying for the best rewards cards and getting a loan. Information about the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. For rates and fees of the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, click here. Information about the Aspire Platinum Mastercard® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.