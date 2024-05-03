Pets Best pet insurance review and price

In business since 2005, Pets Best is one of CNBC Select's top-ranked pet insurance companies, with competitive rates, a customizable accident and illness plan and no age restriction. Pet Best also covers routine procedures like spaying, microchipping and teeth cleaning, which can take a real bite out of your budget. Enter to win an iPad from CNBC Select! We're giving away an iPad to one lucky winner who fills out our survey about personal finance interests and habits. (NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 US states and Washington, DC, who are 18 or older. Ends 5/8/24. Limit 1 entry per person. Sponsors: CNBC Select and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.) And, unlike many competitors, Pet Best has a direct payment option so you don't have to wait to be reimbursed.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Available in all 50 states, Pets Best is a standout for its affordable rates. While wellness policies are available, Pet's Best focuses on accident-only policies and accident and illness policies.

App available Yes

Standout features Pet's Best offers coverage to cats and dogs as young as 7 weeks old, and has no maximum age limit. An option to pay your vet directly is available. Pros Affordable premiums for accident and illness and accident-only coverage

Deductible options as low as $50

No maximum age limit Cons Only two levels of annual maximum coverage are available: $5,000 and unlimited Learn More View More

Plans

Pets Best has two medical plans for pets: An accident-only plan and a plan for both accidents and illnesses. Like most pet insurance companies, Pets Best does not cover pre-existing conditions, preventative procedures or experimental therapies. It also doesn't cover prescription food or supplements. Accident-only plan This budget-minded option only covers expenses related to emergencies, such as broken bones, swallowed objects, snakebites and traumatic dental fractures Accident-only plans do not cover medical issues, such as parasites, cancer or cruciate ligament injuries. Accident and illness plan Pets Best accident and illness plans have three tiers, Essential, Plus and Elite. Essential

The basic tier covers everything on the accident-only plan, as well as: Emergency care, hospitalization and surgery

Veterinary exams (for most plans)

Chronic illnesses like cancer, diabetes and arthritis

Urinary tract infections

Hereditary conditions like hip dysplasia and glaucoma

Diagnostic, including bloodwork, MRIs and CAT scans

Behavioral conditions

Dental coverage

Prescription medication

Prosthetic devices and wheelchairs

Euthanasia, cremation and burial Plus

This more expansive plan covers everything on the Essential plan, plus vet exam fees.



Elite

Pets Best's top-tier plan covers everything on the Plus plan, as well as acupuncture, chiropractic care and rehab (like hydrotherapy, cold laser and physical therapy). EssentialWellness plan Pets Best's basic wellness plan includes: Wellness exams

Vaccinations

Microchipping

Diagnostic panels

Preventative medications The EssentialWellness plan costs between $14 and $21.75 a month with a maximum annual benefit of $305. BestWellness plan This higher-tier offering includes everything in the EssentialWellness plan, as well as teeth cleaning and spaying/neutering. The BestWellness plan ranges from $26 to 32.58 per month and has a total annual benefit of $535.

Pets Best coverage

Pets Best pet insurance is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., though coverage and waiting periods may vary. Coverage limits Accident-only plans with Pets Best have a $10,000 annual limit. For accident and illness plans there are two options, an unlimited plan and a plan with a $5,000 cap. Age limits Animals must be at least seven weeks old to enroll in a Pets Best policy but there is no upper age limit, making this company a good choice for senior pets. Reimbursement All Pets Best accident-only plans have a 90% reimbursement rate. With accident and illness plans, however, you can choose between 70%, 80% or 90% reimbursement. Deductibles Your deductible is the amount you're responsible for before your pet insurance pays out. Pets Best has dollar-amount deductibles that need to be met each 12-month policy term, rather than per-condition deductibles. Accident-only plans have a flat $250 annual deductible. For accident and illness plans, options include a: $50 deductible

$100 deductible

$200 deductible

$250 deductible

$500 deductible

$1,000 deductible There is no deductible for wellness coverage.

Waiting periods

As with most pet insurance plans, Pets Best accident and illness coverage isn't available immediately. Waiting periods can vary by state but are typically: Accident coverage: 3 days

Illness coverage: 14 days

Cruciate ligament conditions: 30 days

Wellness plans: Policy effective date (typically the day after enrollment) Find pet insurance that meets your budget

Pricing

Pets Best rates are lower than the national average. Some insurers charge less, but they may have an age limit or lack an unlimited coverage option. Pets Best accident-only coverage is particularly competitive, especially considering it's not available from all insurers. Accident-only Pet Best premiums are the same for all ages and breeds. Cat: $6 per month

Dog: $9 per month The monthly average for pet insurance in the U.S. is $9.68 for cats and $17.01 for dogs, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association's 2023 report. Accident and illness Premiums for accident and illness depend on the deductible, coverage and reimbursement limits you set, as well as your location and your pet's breed, weight and age.



CNBC Select obtained sample quotes for a 1-year-old domestic shorthair cat and a 1-year-old, 55-pound mixed-breed male dog, both living in Denver. We selected a $500 deductible, 90% reimbursement and $5,000 annual coverage limit.



The price quotes were: Cat: $19.73 a month

Dog: $30.30 per month According to Pets Best, the average monthly rate for all of its accident and illness policies, regardless of age and breed, is $36-$58 for dogs and $22-$34 for cats. That's compared to a 2023 national average of about $56 for dogs and $32 for cats. Wellness plans In addition to its medical policies, Pets Best offers two optional wellness plans. Both cover exams, vaccinations and other routine procedures, though the BestWellness option includes spaying/neutering and teeth cleaning. EssentialWellness: $14 to $21.75 per month

BestWellness: $26 to $32.58 per month Processing fee Pets Best charges a $2 processing fee per payment if you don't pay annually. (The fee is waived for residents of Alaska, Maryland and New Hampshire.) Discounts Pets Best offers 5% off for those enrolling multiple pets and for active-duty service members and veterans. Direct payment option Pet insurance companies typically require policyholders to pay out of pocket and then submit a claim for reimbursement. Pets Best, however, can pay your veterinarian's office directly for any reimbursement amount. You'll need to make arrangements ahead of time, get your vet to sign a release form and still pay any deductible or co-pay.

Customer service

You can get a rate quote in about a minute on the Pets Best website, where you can customize the benefit, deductible and reimbursement levels. The Pets Best app allows policyholders to submit claims and update their pets' health records online. Customer service is available by calling 877-738-7237 Monday to Friday, from 6 am to 7 pm MT, and Saturday from 6 am to 2 pm MT. Enrolled Pets Best customers also have access to a 24/7 pet helpline, with advice and answers via phone, live chat and email.

Customer satisfaction

Pets Best has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has been accredited by the agency since 2005.

How does Pets Best compare?

Here's how Pets Best stacks up against some of CNBC Select's favorite pet insurance companies. Pets Best vs Spot

Spot Pet Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Spot Pet Insurance offers accident and illness and accident-only coverage for cats and dogs. It has a variety of choices of reimbursement rates, annual limits (including an unlimited policy), and deductibles to cater your coverage to your needs and budget. The option to cover preventative care procedures and exams (including a dental cleaning and wellness exam) for an extra fee is available.

App available Yes

Standout features There are no upper age limits for new enrollments to Spot and plans include coverage for microchipping. Spot also offers access to a 24/7 veterinary helpline to address questions about wellness and health concerns.

Pets Best and Spot are close competitors, so it comes down to your priorities and needs: Both companies have an unlimited coverage option and no upper age limit. And both cover prescriptions, treatments for behavioral issues and alternative therapies like acupuncture and chiropractic care. Spot does cover prescription food and supplements, which Pets Best doesn't. And it has a healthier discount for multiple pets: 10% off compared to Pets Best's 5%. The rate quote we received from Spot was $67 per month for a dog and $30 for a cat. That's about $8 more for canines than the quote from Pets Best, but $3 less for felines. If you're concerned about when coverage kicks in, Spot's accident-only plan doesn't go into effect until 14 days after the policy date. Pets Best's waiting period is only three days. Pets Best vs Healthy Paws

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Healthy Paws offers accident and illness coverage with unlimited maximum payouts. It offers three options for deductibles and reimbursement options.

App available Yes

Standout features While Healthy Paws has one plan, it covers things that would be extras at other insurers, including things like prescription medication, alternative treatments, and hereditary conditions.

Unlimited coverage is standard with a Healthy Paws policy: In fact, the company doesn't set any per-incident, annual or lifetime caps on coverage. And the sample quotes we received from Healthy Paws were lower: $46 per month for a dog and $21 for a cat, or about $13 and $12 less than the Pets Best rate. Unlike Pets Best, however, Healthy Paws doesn't offer accident-only or wellness plans. It also doesn't cover exam fees and won't issue policies to pets that are over 14 years old. Healthy Paws also requires all pets under 6 years old to undergo a complete clinical exam. Deductibles with Healthy Paws can range from $100 to $500, compared to $50 to $1,000 with Pets Best. Pets Best versus Lemonade

Lemonade Pet Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Policy highlights Lemonade offers affordable pet insurance options for base accident and illness coverages, while wellness options are available for an extra cost. There are a variety of additions you can make to a policy, including things like coverage for behavioral conditions, coverage for acupuncture and chiropractic care, and coverage for dental illnesses.

App available Yes

Standout features A special puppy/kitten preventative care package is available for an extra cost, which can help pay for the cost of vaccines, parasite testing, microchipping and spay or neutering procedures. Lemonade also offers injury coverage with a short 2-day waiting period.

For our dog, Lemonade offered a quote of about $26 a month, compared to $59 from Pets Best. Its rate for a 1-year-old cat, about $25 a month, was also cheaper than the $33 we were cited by Pets Best.



Both companies allow you to customize, though, including adjusting the deductibles and reimbursement amount and adding wellness coverage. Since it offers other forms of insurance, Lemonade can also offer a 10% discount if you bundle your pet policy with renters, homeowners or auto insurance.



But Lemonade only sells pet insurance in 37 states and doesn't offer an accident-only policy or unlimited coverage option.

Is Pets Best right for you?

Many owners would consider not having to get reimbursed for vet bills a game changer, especially since Pets Best offers customizable plans at competitive rates. Since there's no age limit, it's also a great option for owners of senior pets.

How do I get Pets Best pet insurance?

To sign up with Pets Best pet insurance, you'll need to do the following: Get a quote online. You can get a rate quote within a minute just by entering basic information about your pet and you.

You can get a rate quote within a minute just by entering basic information about your pet and you. Choose your coverage, deductible and reimbursement limits. Consider how much care your pet could need and how much you could afford out-of-pocket.

Consider how much care your pet could need and how much you could afford out-of-pocket. Review a sample policy. Pets Best has sample policies available by state, so you can see what is and isn't covered in your region.

Pets Best has sample policies available by state, so you can see what is and isn't covered in your region. Buy a policy online. You can buy a Pets Best policy online, and see if you qualify for any discounts.

You can buy a Pets Best policy online, and see if you qualify for any discounts. Set up a payment method and frequency. You can avoid the $2 processing fee by paying annually.

Bottom line

Pets Best earns high marks for competitive rates, customizable policies and flexible routine-care plans. Owners who like the convenience and security of on-call veterinary experts will particularly like Pets Best's 24-hour pet helpline.

FAQs How does Pets Best pay out claims? Pets Best will reimburse for expenses directly to your bank account or by check by mail. With the optional Vet Direct Pay feature, Pets Best sends claims reimbursement directly to the veterinarian, so you only have to pay your deductible, co-insurance amount and any non-covered items. How long does Pets Best insurance take to kick in? Pets Best's waiting periods vary by state. But in most cases, accidents are covered 3 days after your policy date, illnesses 14 days and cruciate ligament conditions after 30 days. Pets Best wellness plans take effect one day after your policy date: Does Pets Best raise its rates with age? Like most pet insurance, Pets Best does get more expensive for older animals. Who is Pets Best underwritten by? Pets Best Pet insurance is underwritten by American Pet Insurance Company and Independence American Insurance Company.

