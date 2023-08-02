Here are the best pet insurance companies for older dogs to help make the costs more manageable

Having a senior dog can be uniquely rewarding. But helping your pet age with grace isn't always affordable.

The expenses can add up with an older dog. According to the American Kennel Club, older dogs should see the vet every six months for a wellness check, as opposed to every year or two for younger adult dogs. Special diets or prescriptions in their older years can become costly over time. Adaptive equipment at home like ramps or stairs could help improve your senior dog's quality of life, too, but add to the costs.

Pet insurance premiums tend to reflect these realities, too. According to data from MarketWatch and PetInsurer.com, the average price to insure a mixed, medium-breed dog is about $29 per month at one year old, while the cost of insuring the same dog at 10 years old would cost an average of $77 per month.

Not all companies offer the same coverage for the same price. To get the best pet insurance for your senior dog, you'll want to get a few quotes and compare them. To help you get started on the process, CNBC Select has picked some of the best pet insurance companies for senior dogs based on maximum age limits, premiums and customer satisfaction. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best pet insurance companies.)