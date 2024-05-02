Chase raises the welcome bonus to 75,000 bonus points on its Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cards for a limited time

When it comes to travel rewards credit cards, you can't have a conversation about the top card without mentioning the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. And anyone debating the merits of the best premium credit cards won't get far without diving into the Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s benefits. Right now, it's time to pay even more attention to both of these cards because they have limited-time increased welcome bonuses. When you're approved for either card you can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases with the card in the first three months of account opening. These bonuses are 15,000 points more than the previous offers, which is worth at least an additional $187 to $225 in travel depending on the card.

Chase Sapphire Preferred and Sapphire Reserve bonus offers

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, and $50 annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, plus more.

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's over $900 when you redeem through Chase Travel℠.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply. Read our Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,125 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Travel℠.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.49% - 29.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Chase Sapphire Reserve® review.

There's a lot you can do with 75,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points — at a minimum these bonuses are worth $750 when you redeem for cash back or gift cards since those options provide a value of one cent per point. Both cards also get a boost in value when you use the points to pay for travel booked through Chase Travel℠. With the Sapphire Preferred, points are worth 25% more (1.25 cents each) when redeemed this way, so with 75,000 points you can book $937.50 in travel. With the Sapphire Reserve points are worth 50% more (1.5 cents each) when using this method, making 75,000 Chase points worth $1,125 in travel. If you only plan on redeeming your points for travel booked through Chase, these offers are easily among the best intro bonuses currently available. But you can unlock even more value with Chase's travel partners. With these two cards, you can transfer Chase points at a 1:1 ratio to 14 airline and hotel partners, including Hyatt, Aeroplan, Emirates, Southwest and Virgin Atlantic. It only costs 60,000 to 70,000 Aeroplan points to book a one-way business-class award between North American and Europe for partner flights up to 6,000 miles in flight distance. That means you could book business-class awards from the U.S. to a large swath of Europe on airlines such as United, Lufthansa and Swiss. These flights typically cost thousands of dollars, so this is a great way to get a ton of value from your points.

Which card makes sense for you?

The welcome bonuses both allow you to earn 75,000 bonus points, so which card makes sense for you will largely come down to the cost and benefits. The Sapphire Preferred has a $95 annual fee, which is significantly less than the Sapphire Reserve's $550 annual fee, but the Reserve card's benefits are much more valuable. This is especially true if you're always on the go —the Sapphire Reserve is geared toward heavy travelers and offers unlimited complimentary access to Priority Pass airport lounges. It also has an annual travel credit of up to $300 and a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit worth up to $100. The Sapphire Preferred has an annual Chase Travel hotel credit of up to $50 when you book hotels through Chase Travel. Both cards offer impressive shopping and purchase protections. Eligible purchases are covered by trip delay reimbursement, primary rental car insurance, purchase protection and much more. However, when you dive into the fine print, you'll notice the Reserve card's coverage offers more value. Its trip delay insurance kicks in when your travel is delayed by as little as six hours or you require an overnight stay, with the Preferred card the coverage applies only after 12 hours (or an overnight stay is required). The Reserve card also has more valuable purchase insurance that covers items for up to $10,000 per claim, whereas the Preferred's purchase protection only reimburses you for up to $500 per claim

Who's eligible for these offers?

To be eligible for either card's bonus, you can't currently have any version of the Sapphire card. If you have a Sapphire Preferred, you aren't eligible for a Sapphire Reserve and vice versa. You also can't have earned a welcome bonus from any Sapphire card in the previous 48 months. Chase also has an unofficial 5/24 rule and if you have opened five or more credit cards from any bank in the past 24 months, you're less likely to be approved for a new Chase credit card.

Alternative cards

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Rewards 5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express offers a long list of exceptional benefits including access to transfer partners, but it also comes with a high annual fee of $695 (see rates and fees). It has a larger welcome offer than the Chase Sapphire Reserve and comes with more robust airport lounge access and a greater variety of statement credit offers worth $1,500+. However, you have to meet a larger minimum spending requirement to earn the Amex Platinum's welcome bonus compared to the Reserve, and many of the statement credits are tied to specific brands or are more complicated to redeem. If you'd prefer to keep things simpler and have a lower upfront cost, the Sapphire Reserve could make more sense.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our The Platinum Card® from American Express review.

Bottom line

Two of the top travel credit cards have increased intro bonuses for a limited time — the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve. If you've had either card on your radar, now is the right time to apply.

