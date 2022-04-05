81% of U.S. adults are worried about a recession hitting this year, survey finds

Rate hikes, soaring energy prices and geopolitical risks have combined to stoke fears of a possible recession. Credit Suisse however, thinks that is an unlikely scenario. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

After two years of the coronavirus pandemic, a recession and a rapid recovery, Americans are worried that the economy may swiftly decline once again. Some 81% of adults said they think the U.S. economy is likely to experience a recession in 2022, according to the CNBC + Acorns Invest in You survey, conducted by Momentive. The online survey of nearly 4,000 adults was conducted from March 23 to 24. Certain groups are anticipating a potential economic downturn more than others, the survey found. That includes Republicans, who are more likely to think there will be a recession than Democrats, as well as those who see themselves as financially worse off this year than they were last year.