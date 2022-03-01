Here’s how to start planting the seeds for financial success

Srdjanpav | E+ | Getty Images

With spring around the corner, there's no better time to start on the path towards financial wellness. For many people, spring means the chance for a fresh start. Add in the two-year anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the urge to take control, declutter and start anew may be stronger than ever. So why not also apply that to your finances, as well? "It is absolutely the ideal time," said certified financial planner Diahann Lassus, managing principal at Peapack Private Wealth Management in New Providence, New Jersey. That's because it is also tax season, which means you are likely already focusing on your finances. "You have an opportunity to have all those documents in one place to really get a gauge of where you are," she explained. Here's how to get started.

Evaluate income and expenses

Create spending guidelines

Nina Vartanava / EyeEm | EyeEm | Getty Images

You may be tempted now to go on a spending spree after being cooped up over the past two years. Think about what it really is you want to spend money on — and build a budget around that, Anat said. "When you're intentional about what it is you want to spend your money on … you can be much more focused and controlled," she said. "Your wallet will come out the other side thanking you."

Check your debt

If you aren't fully paying off your credit card each month, you may not have a real sense of your monthly spending. You'll also be racking up interest rate charges. "Always know where you are with those credit cards, understand what the cost is over time," Lassus said. How to pay down debt depends on your situation.

Anat prefers what she calls the "shaved ice method" — a combination of the "snowball method," which focuses on repaying debts from smallest to largest, and the "avalanche method," which focuses on paying the highest-interest rate debt first. She'll start with paying the smallest balance card first to get a sense of accomplishment, then switch to the highest-interest rate card. She'll switch back and forth as needed. "Can you stay motivated on your goal?" Anat said. "Can you stay consistent? Besides a bigger income flow, that is the No. 1 thing that will help you see your debt payoff goal to the end." Another option is to transfer the balance to a zero-interest rate credit card, as long as you are committed to paying it off and not racking up more debt.

Have conversations

Don't spring-clean your finances by yourself. Instead, have conversations with friends and family, Anat suggests. "When we do things in isolation, we further the narrative that money is supposed to be private and shameful," she said. "When we acknowledge money issues and our money feelings as a community topic, it just really relieves the pressure on yourself."

Don't forget about savings