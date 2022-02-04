The Great Reshuffle: Companies are reinventing rules as employees seek remote work, flexible hours and life beyond work

PeopleImages | E+ | Getty Images

"Employers are at a huge disadvantage and are not going to be able to fill all the vacancies they want to fill," Pollack said. "What that is causing this is a total rethink of how to incentivize employees and how to retain existing employees." It turns out, what job-seekers want most is work-life balance, LinkedIn's report found, with 63% calling it a top priority when picking a new job. In comparison, 60% cited compensation and benefits and 40% pointed to colleagues and culture. Some companies, like Bolt, The Wanderlust Group and Buffer, moved to four-day workweeks when the pandemic hit and haven't looked back. Others are allowing employees to work from anywhere and many are planning larger pay increases this year.

There has also been a focus on mental health, with more than three-quarters of employers citing mental and behavioral issues as the main focus to improve workers' well-being over the next three years, according to a survey by Willis Towers Watson. Offerings include access to therapists, coaching and wellness and meditation apps. To be sure, the shift in culture is evident in job postings on LinkedIn, with an increase in references to culture, well-being and flexibility being seen. It's a similar story on other job websites. "We've seen a very rapid spike in the kinds of keywords in job postings that indicate that companies are prepared to offer very attractive incentives and much more flexibility and to pamper their employees much more," said ZipRecruiter's Pollack.

A turning point

Pollack sees the "Great Reshuffle" as a turning point in the way we work for several reasons. For one, there will likely be persistent labor shortages for a long time, thanks to the pandemic-induced acceleration in baby-boomer retirements, lower birth rates and reduced immigration, she said. Then there is the proliferation of remote work since the start of the pandemic, which gives workers many more options for employment than before. Career site Ladders is predicting 25% of high-paying jobs will be available remotely by the end of the year.

Plus, there's been a change in the economic narrative of low-wage workers, who typically underestimate their earning potential, Pollack explained. "That psychology has been disrupted by this pandemic because not only are companies raising wages and benefits, they are screaming from the rooftops … 'we will hire anyone who shows up,'" she said.

It's not just for employees

When workers are content, it has a direct result on what they bring to the workplace. In fact, they are 13% more productive when happy, according to research by Oxford University's Saïd Business School. Employees who are satisfied with their company's time and location flexibility are 2.6 times more likely to report being happy and 2.1 times more likely to recommend working at the company, according to LinkedIn's data. Those who feel cared for at work are 3.2 times more likely to be happy there and 3.7 times more likely to recommend their employer as a place to work, LinkedIn found.

