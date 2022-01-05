After overwhelming success with a 4-day workweek pilot, tech company Bolt makes it permanent

A four-day workweek is now a permanent perk for employees of tech unicorn Bolt.

The San Francisco-based e-commerce developer piloted the program last fall, and the results were overwhelmingly positive, said founder and CEO Ryan Breslow.

"I couldn't imagine running a company any other way," he said.

Productivity has increased, work has been streamlined and employees are happy, he added. A survey taken at the end of the three-month trial period found 94% of workers and 91% of managers wanted the program to continue.

More from Invest in You:

January is one of the best times to look for a job. How to prepare

These entrepreneurs used the 'Great Resignation' to reinvent themselves

The 'Great Resignation' is being led by low-wage and minority workers

In addition, 84% of employees said they have been more productive, and 86% said they have been more efficient with their time. Meanwhile, 84% saw an improvement in their work-life balance.

The idea is not to necessarily take on more work hours, but to work more efficiently. During their work hours, employees are laser-focused, Breslow said.

"A lot of companies operate with a lot of work theater, which is people caring more about the appearance of working than the actual work," he noted.

"So you have countless meetings, countless documents, countless presentations," Breslow said. "It's impossible to sift through the noise and get to the heart of the matter."