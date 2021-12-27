Another 'Great Resignation' wave is coming in January, Muse CEO says. Here's how to prepare

The "Great Resignation" may be about to pick up steam again in the new year.

Kathryn Minshew, co-founder and CEO of careers website The Muse, is predicting another wave in January and then again once companies start finalizing their back-to office plans. Right now, she believes that may be in the spring.

There have been signs that the "Great Resignation," or what some call "The Great Reshuffling," has slowed down. The rate of those quitting their jobs declined in October, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Labor.

On top of that, the holiday season is when many people pause their job hunt, Minshew said. They may have also stuck around for a year-end bonus.

More from Invest in You:

The 'Great Resignation' is being led by low-wage and minority workers

26% of Americans expect their financial situation to be worse in 2022. Here's why

How these entrepreneurs reinvented themselves after quitting their jobs

However, this is also a time when people reflect on their lives and think about what they can do differently in the new year.

"Changing jobs is one of the most common and sort of least personally disruptive ways that you can effect a big life change," she said.

The good news is that January and February is when companies with a calendar-year budget tend to post new positions.

Here's how you can do to get ready to say "I quit" and find a new job.