The 'Great Resignation' slowed down in October, while job openings jumped

A help wanted sign is posted in the window of hardware store on September 16, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

The so-called Great Resignation lost some steam in October, with the total amount of workers leaving their jobs either due to dissatisfaction or better opportunities elsewhere declined, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

Job quitters declined by 4.7%, falling to 4.16 million from 4.36 million, the department said in its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The rate as a share of the workforce fell from 3% to 2.8%.

The JOLTS report is closely watched at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere for signs of labor market tightness.

While the quits rate dropped, the level of job openings accelerated to just below its all-time high. That number totaled 11.03 million, an increase of 4.1% as the rate increased to 6.9% from 6.7%.

The number of openings exceeded those looking for jobs by 3.6 million in October. JOLTS data runs a month behind the more closely followed nonfarm payrolls report, which showed a gain of 546,000 for the month.

The pandemic has seen quits surge to what had been record highs. Even with October's decline, the level is still 24% above where it was a year ago.

Economists generally see the exodus as greater opportunity in the pandemic-era jobs market spurred by many workers still reluctant to come off the sidelines either because of child-care issues or health concerns.

Through November, the labor force was still about 2.4 million smaller than what it had been in February 2020. The total employment level was more than 3.5 million down.

In October, total hires edged lower from their level in the previous month, while separations also were down.