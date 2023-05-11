Wall Street's official stock market outlook — The latest CNBC Market Strategist Survey

Where do the sharpest minds on Wall Street believe the market is headed? The CNBC PRO exclusive Market Strategist Survey is a roundup of year-end targets for the S & P 500 from top Wall Street strategists, updated quarterly, or whenever there is a material change to the forecasts. Here are the current 2023 targets from top strategists. Maximum target: 4,575 — Sam Stovall, CFRA Minimum target: 3,725— Venu Krishna, Barclays Average target: 4,127 Median Target: 4,100