These entrepreneurs used the 'Great Resignation' to reinvent themselves. Here's how they did it

Jennifer Sutton, pictured with her children, quit her job this year to open Guest Haus Juicery & Matcha Bar in Park City, Utah.

Jennifer Sutton was burned out.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the 37-year-old advertising executive suddenly found herself juggling work and remote schooling for her two young children. Even when things eased at home with her kids returning to school, the pace of her job became increasingly intense.

The last straw came during her first business trip post-lockdown, when she broke down in her hotel room.

"I was just like, I can't do this anymore" recalled Sutton, who lives in Park City, Utah, with her husband and kids. "I'm burnt, I'm tired.

"I don't want to feel this way with my family," she added.

In March of this year, she turned in her resignation and decided to open a juicery. She had worked in the hospitality industry through high school and college and had always toyed with going back into it again.

Guest Haus Juicery & Matcha Bar opened in Park City in September and it has already grown beyond juices, offering salads and coffee and selling wholesale to local businesses.

There have been challenges and there still is stress, but it is different stress, Sutton said.