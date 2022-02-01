Roughly 47 million people quit their jobs last year: 'All of this is uncharted territory'

People fill out job applications at the U.S. post office in Garden Grove, CA on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Another historically high 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in December, according to the Labor Department's latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover report, closing out a record-shattering year when roughly 47.4 million people voluntarily left their jobs for better work during the pandemic and Great Resignation. For comparison, 42.1 million people quit in 2019, at the time considered the tightest labor market on record. "All of this is uncharted territory," says Rucha Vankudre, a senior economist at Emsi Burning Glass, a labor market analytics firm. The U.S. saw record-breaking months of turnover throughout 2021, with early signs of trouble kicking off in April as vaccination efforts improved, consumer activity rebounded and businesses scrambled to re-staff to meet demand. Workers, especially in low-wage service roles, quit their jobs for higher pay and better work conditions.

Pressure for higher pay will continue

Employers responded to record turnover by "trying to get employees in the door" with signing bonuses, higher salaries, the option to work remotely and expanding their geographic hiring boundaries for teleworkers, Vankudre tells CNBC Make It. They've increased retention efforts by offering more employee training and development opportunities. "Employers are doing what they can at this point," Vankudre says. She expects pay increases to continue unabated as a means of attracting new hires, retaining workers and pulling people back into the workforce. "What else can they do? We'll have to see. They've done the things we've expected them to do at increasing rates, but what's next?" Even still, rising wages may not be enough to keep pace with the rate of inflation. Though wages rose 4.7% from a year prior, according to the Labor Department, consumer prices reached a 40-year high in December, when the consumer price index (which measures the cost of goods and services) showed a 7% jump year-over-year.

Job openings and new hires are high, but so are unfilled roles