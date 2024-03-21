This is the No. 1 regret people have in their careers, says new research

Everyone makes mistakes at work, but while some are minor and forgotten the next day, others can turn into costly career regrets.

A majority, 66%, of workers say they have work-related regrets, according to a recent report from Resume Now, which polled 1,000 workers across the U.S., U.K., France and Germany in January.

The most common career regrets include:

Not asking for a pay increase (60%) Not prioritizing work-life balance (59%) Staying at a job too long (58%) Not negotiating salary for a new job (58%)

Generally, many regrets stem from inaction rather than taking an action, Resume Now notes in its report. For example, a higher share of people say they regret staying at a job for too long compared with those who regretted quitting a job (38%).

Having the right tools can empower workers to avoid some of those top regrets.

For example, asking for a pay raise is tricky, but there are ways to be strategic. Start laying the groundwork several months ahead of making the official ask, says money expert Ramit Sethi.

First, schedule a meeting with your boss to discuss how they're measuring your success and what they expect from you. Together, come up with a list of two to three actionable goals to advance in your role. As you work toward your goals, keep your boss updated so you have a record of progress when you ask for a raise once you've achieved them.

Staying at a job too long and not negotiating salary for a new one are other costly mistakes. Data shows one of the most consistent ways to earn more money is to change jobs (though recent new-hire pay bumps have stabilized in recent months).

It's a built-in opportunity to set a new and higher salary for yourself. Most people don't take those opportunities, but when they do, it works: 58% of U.S. workers took a new job without negotiating pay, but among those who did, 85% countered and got a higher offer, according to a 2022 Fidelity Investments study.

There are lots of online resources to figure out how much a job pays and where you fall within a range; the key is to be researched, confident and able to prove your candidacy through your expertise and enthusiasm, career experts say.

Overall, mid-career workers say they have the most regrets, with 70% of millennials and 69% of Gen Xers, but rates of regret drop later in life, with 52% of Baby Boomers having them. Similarly, other research suggests happiness hits a low point when people are in their late 40s due to career, family and financial pressures — but then rebounds later in life as older people gain perspective and practice gratitude for what they have achieved.

